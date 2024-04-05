Schließen

Leveraging parameter dependencies in high-field asymmetric waveform ion-mobility spectrometry and size exclusion chromatography for proteome-wide cross-linking mass spectrometry

  • Ion-mobility spectrometry shows great promise to tackle analytically challenging research questions by adding another separation dimension to liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry. The understanding of how analyte properties influence ion mobility has increased through recent studies, but no clear rationale for the design of customized experimental settings has emerged. Here, we leverage machine learning to deepen our understanding of field asymmetric waveform ion-mobility spectrometry for the analysis of cross-linked peptides. Knowing that predominantly m/z and then the size and charge state of an analyte influence the separation, we found ideal compensation voltages correlating with the size exclusion chromatography fraction number. The effect of this relationship on the analytical depth can be substantial as exploiting it allowed us to almost double unique residue pair detections in a proteome-wide cross-linking experiment. Other applications involving liquid- and gas-phase separation may also benefit from consideringIon-mobility spectrometry shows great promise to tackle analytically challenging research questions by adding another separation dimension to liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry. The understanding of how analyte properties influence ion mobility has increased through recent studies, but no clear rationale for the design of customized experimental settings has emerged. Here, we leverage machine learning to deepen our understanding of field asymmetric waveform ion-mobility spectrometry for the analysis of cross-linked peptides. Knowing that predominantly m/z and then the size and charge state of an analyte influence the separation, we found ideal compensation voltages correlating with the size exclusion chromatography fraction number. The effect of this relationship on the analytical depth can be substantial as exploiting it allowed us to almost double unique residue pair detections in a proteome-wide cross-linking experiment. Other applications involving liquid- and gas-phase separation may also benefit from considering such parameter dependencies.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Ludwig R. SinnORCiD, Sven Hans-Joachim GieseORCiDGND, Marchel Stuiver, Juri RappsilberORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.analchem.1c04373
ISSN:0003-2700
ISSN:1520-6882
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35276035
Title of parent work (English):Analytical chemistry : the authoritative voice of the analytical community
Publisher:American Chemical Society
Place of publishing:Columbus, Ohio
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/03/11
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/04/05
Volume:94
Issue:11
Number of pages:8
First page:4627
Last Page:4634
Funding institution:Wellcome Trust [203149, 103139]; Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG,; German Research Foundation) under Germany's Excellence Strategy [EXC; 2008390540038, 392923329/GRK2473]; NVIDIA "Artificial Intelligence for; Deep Structural Proteomics; UniSysCat
Organizational units:An-Institute / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering gGmbH
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.