Tuning of the dielectric relaxation and complex susceptibility in a system of polar molecules: a generalised model based on rotational diffusion with resetting

  • The application of the fractional calculus in the mathematical modelling of relaxation processes in complex heterogeneous media has attracted a considerable amount of interest lately. The reason for this is the successful implementation of fractional stochastic and kinetic equations in the studies of non-Debye relaxation. In this work, we consider the rotational diffusion equation with a generalised memory kernel in the context of dielectric relaxation processes in a medium composed of polar molecules. We give an overview of existing models on non-exponential relaxation and introduce an exponential resetting dynamic in the corresponding process. The autocorrelation function and complex susceptibility are analysed in detail. We show that stochastic resetting leads to a saturation of the autocorrelation function to a constant value, in contrast to the case without resetting, for which it decays to zero. The behaviour of the autocorrelation function, as well as the complex susceptibility in the presence of resetting, confirmsThe application of the fractional calculus in the mathematical modelling of relaxation processes in complex heterogeneous media has attracted a considerable amount of interest lately. The reason for this is the successful implementation of fractional stochastic and kinetic equations in the studies of non-Debye relaxation. In this work, we consider the rotational diffusion equation with a generalised memory kernel in the context of dielectric relaxation processes in a medium composed of polar molecules. We give an overview of existing models on non-exponential relaxation and introduce an exponential resetting dynamic in the corresponding process. The autocorrelation function and complex susceptibility are analysed in detail. We show that stochastic resetting leads to a saturation of the autocorrelation function to a constant value, in contrast to the case without resetting, for which it decays to zero. The behaviour of the autocorrelation function, as well as the complex susceptibility in the presence of resetting, confirms that the dielectric relaxation dynamics can be tuned by an appropriate choice of the resetting rate. The presented results are general and flexible, and they will be of interest for the theoretical description of non-trivial relaxation dynamics in heterogeneous systems composed of polar molecules.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Irina PetreskaORCiD, Ljupco Pejov, Trifce SandevORCiDGND, Ljupčo KocarevORCiDGND, Ralf MetzlerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3390/fractalfract6020088
ISSN:2504-3110
Title of parent work (English):Fractal and fractional
Publisher:MDPI AG, Fractal Fract Editorial Office
Place of publishing:Basel
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/02/05
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/04/05
Tag:Fokker-Planck equation; autocorrelation function; complex; memory kernel; non-exponential relaxation; rotational diffusion; susceptibility
Volume:6
Issue:2
Article number:88
Number of pages:23
Funding institution:German Science Foundation (DFG) [ME 1535/12-1]; Alexander von Humboldt; Foundation; bilateral Macedonian-Chinese research project -; intergovernmental Macedonian-Chinese agreement [20-6333]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

