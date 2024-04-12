Schließen

Digital platform concepts for manufacturing companies

  Digital Platforms (DPs) has established themself in recent years as a central concept of the Information Technology Science. Due to the great diversity of digital platform concepts, clear definitions are still required. Furthermore, DPs are subject to dynamic changes from internal and external factors, which pose challenges for digital platform operators, developers and customers. Which current digital platform research directions should be taken to address these challenges remains open so far. The following paper aims to contribute to this by outlining a systematic literature review (SLR) on digital platform concepts in the context of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) for manufacturing companies and provides a basis for (1) a selection of definitions of current digital platform and ecosystem concepts and (2) a selection of current digital platform research directions. These directions are diverted into (a) occurrence of digital platforms, (b) emergence of digital platforms, (c) evaluation of digital platforms, (d) development of digital platforms, and (e) selection of digital platforms.

Author details:Marcel RojahnORCiDGND, Norbert GronauORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1109/FiCloud58648.2023.00030
ISBN:979-8-3503-1635-3
Title of parent work (English):10th International Conference on Future Internet of Things and Cloud (FiCloud)
Subtitle (German):a review
Publisher:IEEE
Place of publishing:[Erscheinungsort nicht ermittelbar]
Publication type:Conference Proceeding
Language:English
Year of first publication:2023
Publication year:2023
Release date:2024/04/12
Number of pages:10
First page:149
Last Page:158
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Betriebswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 004 Datenverarbeitung; Informatik
3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
Peer review:Nicht ermittelbar

