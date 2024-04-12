Digital platform concepts for manufacturing companies

Digital Platforms (DPs) has established themself in recent years as a central concept of the Information Technology Science. Due to the great diversity of digital platform concepts, clear definitions are still required. Furthermore, DPs are subject to dynamic changes from internal and external factors, which pose challenges for digital platform operators, developers and customers. Which current digital platform research directions should be taken to address these challenges remains open so far. The following paper aims to contribute to this by outlining a systematic literature review (SLR) on digital platform concepts in the context of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) for manufacturing companies and provides a basis for (1) a selection of definitions of current digital platform and ecosystem concepts and (2) a selection of current digital platform research directions. These directions are diverted into (a) occurrence of digital platforms, (b) emergence of digital platforms, (c) evaluation of digital platforms, (d) development

Digital Platforms (DPs) has established themself in recent years as a central concept of the Information Technology Science. Due to the great diversity of digital platform concepts, clear definitions are still required. Furthermore, DPs are subject to dynamic changes from internal and external factors, which pose challenges for digital platform operators, developers and customers. Which current digital platform research directions should be taken to address these challenges remains open so far. The following paper aims to contribute to this by outlining a systematic literature review (SLR) on digital platform concepts in the context of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) for manufacturing companies and provides a basis for (1) a selection of definitions of current digital platform and ecosystem concepts and (2) a selection of current digital platform research directions. These directions are diverted into (a) occurrence of digital platforms, (b) emergence of digital platforms, (c) evaluation of digital platforms, (d) development of digital platforms, and (e) selection of digital platforms.

