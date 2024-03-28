Openness indicators for the evaluation of digital platforms between the launch and maturity phase
In recent years, the evaluation of digital platforms has become an important focus in the field of information systems science. The identification of influential indicators that drive changes in digital platforms, specifically those related to openness, is still an unresolved issue. This paper addresses the challenge of identifying measurable indicators and characterizing the transition from launch to maturity in digital platforms. It proposes a systematic analytical approach to identify relevant openness indicators for evaluation purposes. The main contributions of this study are the following (1) the development of a comprehensive procedure for analyzing indicators, (2) the categorization of indicators as evaluation metrics within a multidimensional grid-box model, (3) the selection and evaluation of relevant indicators, (4) the identification and assessment of digital platform architectures during the launch-to-maturity transition, and (5) the evaluation of the applicability of the conceptualization and design process for digital platform evaluation.
|Marcel RojahnORCiDGND, Norbert GronauORCiDGND
|https://hdl.handle.net/10125/106927
|978-0-99813-317-1
|Proceedings of the 57th Annual Hawaii International Conference on System Sciences
|Department of IT Management Shidler College of Business University of Hawaii
|Honolulu, HI
|Tung X. Bui
|Part of a Book
|English
|2024/01/03
|2024
|2024/03/28
|business models; data-driven artifacts; design-science research; digital platform openness; evaluation; federated industrial platform ecosystems; morphological analysis; technologies
|10
|4516
|4525
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Betriebswirtschaftslehre
|0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 004 Datenverarbeitung; Informatik
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
|Open Access
|Nicht ermittelbar
|CC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International