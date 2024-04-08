Schließen

Template synthesis of dual-functional porous MoS2 nanoparticles with photothermal conversion and catalytic properties

  • Advanced catalysis triggered by photothermal conversion effects has aroused increasing interest due to its huge potential in environmental purification. In this work, we developed a novel approach to the fast degradation of 4-nitrophenol (4-Nip) using porous MoS2 nanoparticles as catalysts, which integrate the intrinsic catalytic property of MoS2 with its photothermal conversion capability. Using assembled polystyrene-b-poly(2-vinylpyridine) block copolymers as soft templates, various MoS 2 particles were prepared, which exhibited tailored morphologies (e.g., pomegranate-like, hollow, and open porous structures). The photothermal conversion performance of these featured particles was compared under near-infrared (NIR) light irradiation. Intriguingly, when these porous MoS2 particles were further employed as catalysts for the reduction of 4-Nip, the reaction rate constant was increased by a factor of 1.5 under NIR illumination. We attribute this catalytic enhancement to the open porous architecture and light-to-heatAdvanced catalysis triggered by photothermal conversion effects has aroused increasing interest due to its huge potential in environmental purification. In this work, we developed a novel approach to the fast degradation of 4-nitrophenol (4-Nip) using porous MoS2 nanoparticles as catalysts, which integrate the intrinsic catalytic property of MoS2 with its photothermal conversion capability. Using assembled polystyrene-b-poly(2-vinylpyridine) block copolymers as soft templates, various MoS 2 particles were prepared, which exhibited tailored morphologies (e.g., pomegranate-like, hollow, and open porous structures). The photothermal conversion performance of these featured particles was compared under near-infrared (NIR) light irradiation. Intriguingly, when these porous MoS2 particles were further employed as catalysts for the reduction of 4-Nip, the reaction rate constant was increased by a factor of 1.5 under NIR illumination. We attribute this catalytic enhancement to the open porous architecture and light-to-heat conversion performance of the MoS2 particles. This contribution offers new opportunities for efficient photothermal-assisted catalysis.show moreshow less

Author details:Xuefeng PanORCiDGND, Radwan Mohamed SarhanORCiDGND, Zdravko Kochovski, Guosong ChenORCiD, Andreas TaubertORCiDGND, Shilin MeiGND, Yan LuORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1039/d2nr01040b
ISSN:2040-3372
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35446331
Title of parent work (English):Nanoscale
Publisher:RSC Publ. (Royal Society of Chemistry)
Place of publishing:Cambridge
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/04/05
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/04/05
Volume:14
Issue:18
Number of pages:14
First page:6888
Last Page:6901
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG, German Research Foundation); [410871749]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (English):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung 3.0 Unported

