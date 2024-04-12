Poly(ionic liquid) nanovesicle-templated carbon nanocapsules functionalized with uniform iron nitride nanoparticles as catalytic sulfur host for Li-S batteries

Dongjiu Xie, Yaolin Xu, Yonglei Wang, Xuefeng Pan, Eneli Härk, Zdravko Kochovski, Alberto Eljarrat, Johannes Müller, Christoph T. Koch, Jiayin Yuan, Yan Lu
- Poly(ionic liquid)s (PIL) are common precursors for heteroatom-doped carbon materials. Despite a relatively higher carbonization yield, the PIL-to-carbon conversion process faces challenges in preserving morphological and structural motifs on the nanoscale. Assisted by a thin polydopamine coating route and ion exchange, imidazoliumbased PIL nanovesicles were successfully applied in morphology-maintaining carbonization to prepare carbon composite nanocapsules. Extending this strategy further to their composites, we demonstrate the synthesis of carbon composite nanocapsules functionalized with iron nitride nanoparticles of an ultrafine, uniform size of 3-5 nm (termed "FexN@C "). Due to its unique nanostructure, the sulfur-loaded FexN@C electrode was tested to efficiently mitigate the notorious shuttle effect of lithium polysulfides (LiPSs) in Li-S batteries. The cavity of the carbon nanocapsules was spotted to better the loading content of sulfur. The well-dispersed iron nitride nanoparticles effectively catalyze the conversion of LiPSsPoly(ionic liquid)s (PIL) are common precursors for heteroatom-doped carbon materials. Despite a relatively higher carbonization yield, the PIL-to-carbon conversion process faces challenges in preserving morphological and structural motifs on the nanoscale. Assisted by a thin polydopamine coating route and ion exchange, imidazoliumbased PIL nanovesicles were successfully applied in morphology-maintaining carbonization to prepare carbon composite nanocapsules. Extending this strategy further to their composites, we demonstrate the synthesis of carbon composite nanocapsules functionalized with iron nitride nanoparticles of an ultrafine, uniform size of 3-5 nm (termed "FexN@C "). Due to its unique nanostructure, the sulfur-loaded FexN@C electrode was tested to efficiently mitigate the notorious shuttle effect of lithium polysulfides (LiPSs) in Li-S batteries. The cavity of the carbon nanocapsules was spotted to better the loading content of sulfur. The well-dispersed iron nitride nanoparticles effectively catalyze the conversion of LiPSs to Li2S, owing to their high electronic conductivity and strong binding power to LiPSs. Benefiting from this well-crafted composite nanostructure, the constructed FexN@C/S cathode demonstrated a fairly high discharge capacity of 1085 mAh g(-1) at 0.5 C initially, and a remaining value of 930 mAh g(-1 )after 200 cycles. In addition, it exhibits an excellent rate capability with a high initial discharge capacity of 889.8 mAh g(-1) at 2 C. This facile PIL-to-nanocarbon synthetic approach is applicable for the exquisite design of complex hybrid carbon nanostructures with potential use in electrochemical energy storage and conversion.…
Metadaten
|Author details:
|Dongjiu XieORCiDGND, Yaolin XuORCiD, Yonglei WangORCiD, Xuefeng PanORCiDGND, Eneli HärkORCiD, Zdravko KochovskiORCiD, Alberto EljarratORCiD, Johannes Müller, Christoph T. KochORCiD, Jiayin YuanORCiDGND, Yan LuORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1021/acsnano.2c01992
|ISSN:
|1936-0851
|ISSN:
|1936-086X
|Pubmed ID:
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35786866
|Title of parent work (English):
|ACS nano
|Publisher:
|American Chemical Society
|Place of publishing:
|Washington
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2022/07/05
|Publication year:
|2022
|Release date:
|2024/04/12
|Tag:
|Li-S; batteries; iron nitride; nanovesicles; poly(ionic liquid)s; sulfur host
|Volume:
|16
|Issue:
|7
|Number of pages:
|12
|First page:
|10554
|Last Page:
|10565
|Funding institution:
|Swedish Research Council [2016-07213, 2018-05351]; Alexander von; Humboldt Foundation; Wallenberg Academy Fellow program [KAW 2017.0166];; Knut & Alice Wallenberg Foundation in Sweden; Deutsche; Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG) [182087777-SFB95]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International