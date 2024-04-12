Schließen

Poly(ionic liquid) nanovesicle-templated carbon nanocapsules functionalized with uniform iron nitride nanoparticles as catalytic sulfur host for Li-S batteries

  Poly(ionic liquid)s (PIL) are common precursors for heteroatom-doped carbon materials. Despite a relatively higher carbonization yield, the PIL-to-carbon conversion process faces challenges in preserving morphological and structural motifs on the nanoscale. Assisted by a thin polydopamine coating route and ion exchange, imidazoliumbased PIL nanovesicles were successfully applied in morphology-maintaining carbonization to prepare carbon composite nanocapsules. Extending this strategy further to their composites, we demonstrate the synthesis of carbon composite nanocapsules functionalized with iron nitride nanoparticles of an ultrafine, uniform size of 3-5 nm (termed "FexN@C "). Due to its unique nanostructure, the sulfur-loaded FexN@C electrode was tested to efficiently mitigate the notorious shuttle effect of lithium polysulfides (LiPSs) in Li-S batteries. The cavity of the carbon nanocapsules was spotted to better the loading content of sulfur. The well-dispersed iron nitride nanoparticles effectively catalyze the conversion of LiPSs to Li2S, owing to their high electronic conductivity and strong binding power to LiPSs. Benefiting from this well-crafted composite nanostructure, the constructed FexN@C/S cathode demonstrated a fairly high discharge capacity of 1085 mAh g(-1) at 0.5 C initially, and a remaining value of 930 mAh g(-1 )after 200 cycles. In addition, it exhibits an excellent rate capability with a high initial discharge capacity of 889.8 mAh g(-1) at 2 C. This facile PIL-to-nanocarbon synthetic approach is applicable for the exquisite design of complex hybrid carbon nanostructures with potential use in electrochemical energy storage and conversion.

Metadaten
Author details:Dongjiu XieORCiDGND, Yaolin XuORCiD, Yonglei WangORCiD, Xuefeng PanORCiDGND, Eneli HärkORCiD, Zdravko KochovskiORCiD, Alberto EljarratORCiD, Johannes Müller, Christoph T. KochORCiD, Jiayin YuanORCiDGND, Yan LuORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acsnano.2c01992
ISSN:1936-0851
ISSN:1936-086X
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35786866
Title of parent work (English):ACS nano
Publisher:American Chemical Society
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/07/05
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/04/12
Tag:Li-S; batteries; iron nitride; nanovesicles; poly(ionic liquid)s; sulfur host
Volume:16
Issue:7
Number of pages:12
First page:10554
Last Page:10565
Funding institution:Swedish Research Council [2016-07213, 2018-05351]; Alexander von; Humboldt Foundation; Wallenberg Academy Fellow program [KAW 2017.0166];; Knut & Alice Wallenberg Foundation in Sweden; Deutsche; Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG) [182087777-SFB95]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

