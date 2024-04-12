Solar particle event and single event upset prediction from SRAM-based monitor and supervised machine learning
The intensity of cosmic radiation may differ over five orders of magnitude within a few hours or days during the Solar Particle Events (SPEs), thus increasing for several orders of magnitude the probability of Single Event Upsets (SEUs) in space-borne electronic systems. Therefore, it is vital to enable the early detection of the SEU rate changes in order to ensure timely activation of dynamic radiation hardening measures. In this paper, an embedded approach for the prediction of SPEs and SRAM SEU rate is presented. The proposed solution combines the real-time SRAM-based SEU monitor, the offline-trained machine learning model and online learning algorithm for the prediction. With respect to the state-of-the-art, our solution brings the following benefits: (1) Use of existing on-chip data storage SRAM as a particle detector, thus minimizing the hardware and power overhead, (2) Prediction of SRAM SEU rate one hour in advance, with the fine-grained hourly tracking of SEU variations during SPEs as well as under normal conditions, (3) Online optimization of the prediction model for enhancing the prediction accuracy during run-time, (4) Negligible cost of hardware accelerator design for the implementation of selected machine learning model and online learning algorithm. The proposed design is intended for a highly dependable and self-adaptive multiprocessing system employed in space applications, allowing to trigger the radiation mitigation mechanisms before the onset of high radiation levels.
|Junchao ChenORCiDGND, Thomas Lange, Marko AndjelkovicORCiDGND, Aleksandar SimevskiORCiD, Li LuORCiD, Milos KrsticORCiDGND
|Machine learning; Random access memory; Single event upsets; hardware accelerator; machine learning; machine learning algorithms; monitoring; online learning; predictive models; reliability; self-adaptive multiprocessing system; single event upset; solar particle event; space missions
