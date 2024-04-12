Schließen

Investigating the structural symmetrization of CsI3 at high pressures through combined X-ray diffraction experiments and theoretical analysis

  • ABSTRACT: Structural evolution of cesium triiodide at high pressures has been revealed by synchrotron single-crystal X-ray diffraction. Cesium triiodide undergoes a first-order phase transition above 1.24(3) GPa from an orthorhombic to a trigonal system. This transition is coupled with severe reorganization of the polyiodide network from a layered to three-dimensional architecture. Quantum chemical calculations show that even though the two polymorphic phases are nearly isoenergetic under ambient conditions, the PV term is decisive in stabilizing the trigonal polymorph above the transition point. Phonon calculations using a non-local correlation functional that accounts for dispersion interactions confirm that this polymorph is dynamically unstable under ambient conditions. The high-pressure behavior of crystalline CsI3 can be correlated with other alkali metal trihalides, which undergo a similar sequence of structural changes upon load.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Tomasz PorȩbaORCiDGND, Stefano RacioppiORCiD, Gaston GarbarinoORCiD, Wolfgang MorgenrothORCiDGND, Mohamed MezouarORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.inorgchem.2c01690
ISSN:0020-1669
ISSN:1520-510X
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35792580
Title of parent work (English):Inorganic chemistry
Publisher:American Chemical Society
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/07/06
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/04/12
Volume:61
Issue:28
Number of pages:9
First page:10977
Last Page:10985
Funding institution:German BMBF [05K19IP2]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.