Impact of cultivar selection and thermal processing by air drying, air frying, and deep frying on the carotenoid content and stability and antioxidant capacity in carrots (Daucus carota L.)

  • Epidemiological data suggest that consuming diets rich in carotenoids can reduce the risk of developing several non-communicable diseases. Thus, we investigated the extent to which carotenoid contents of foods can be increased by the choice of food matrices with naturally high carotenoid contents and thermal processing methods that maintain their stability. For this purpose, carotenoids of 15 carrot (Daucus carota L.) cultivars of different colors were assessed with UHPLC-DAD-ToF-MS. Additionally, the processing effects of air drying, air frying, and deep frying on carotenoid stability were applied. Cultivar selection accounted for up to 12.9-fold differences in total carotenoid content in differently colored carrots and a 2.2-fold difference between orange carrot cultivars. Air frying for 18 and 25 min and deep frying for 10 min led to a significant decrease in total carotenoid contents. TEAC assay of lipophilic extracts showed a correlation between carotenoid content and antioxidant capacity in untreated carrots.

Metadaten
Author details:Amy SchmiedeskampORCiD, Monika SchreinerORCiDGND, Susanne BaldermannORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.jafc.1c05718
ISSN:0021-8561
ISSN:1520-5118
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35090124
Title of parent work (English):Journal of agricultural and food chemistry : a publication of the American Chemical Society
Publisher:American Chemical Society
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/01/28
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/04/12
Tag:Daucus; TEAC; air-dried; air-fried; carota L; color; deep-fried; domestic cooking
Volume:70
Issue:5
Number of pages:11
First page:1629
Last Page:1639
Funding institution:Nutri-Act Competence Cluster Nutrition Research Berlin-Potsdam - Federal; Ministry of Education and Research [FKZ: 01EA1806-E]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 63 Landwirtschaft / 630 Landwirtschaft und verwandte Bereiche
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 64 Hauswirtschaft und Familie / 640 Hauswirtschaft und Familie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International

