Impact of cultivar selection and thermal processing by air drying, air frying, and deep frying on the carotenoid content and stability and antioxidant capacity in carrots (Daucus carota L.)
- Epidemiological data suggest that consuming diets rich in carotenoids can reduce the risk of developing several non-communicable diseases. Thus, we investigated the extent to which carotenoid contents of foods can be increased by the choice of food matrices with naturally high carotenoid contents and thermal processing methods that maintain their stability. For this purpose, carotenoids of 15 carrot (Daucus carota L.) cultivars of different colors were assessed with UHPLC-DAD-ToF-MS. Additionally, the processing effects of air drying, air frying, and deep frying on carotenoid stability were applied. Cultivar selection accounted for up to 12.9-fold differences in total carotenoid content in differently colored carrots and a 2.2-fold difference between orange carrot cultivars. Air frying for 18 and 25 min and deep frying for 10 min led to a significant decrease in total carotenoid contents. TEAC assay of lipophilic extracts showed a correlation between carotenoid content and antioxidant capacity in untreated carrots.
|Author details:
|Amy SchmiedeskampORCiD, Monika SchreinerORCiDGND, Susanne BaldermannORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.jafc.1c05718
|ISSN:
|0021-8561
|ISSN:
|1520-5118
|Pubmed ID:
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35090124
|Title of parent work (English):
|Journal of agricultural and food chemistry : a publication of the American Chemical Society
|Publisher:
|American Chemical Society
|Place of publishing:
|Washington
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2022/01/28
|Publication year:
|2022
|Release date:
|2024/04/12
|Tag:
|Daucus; TEAC; air-dried; air-fried; carota L; color; deep-fried; domestic cooking
|Volume:
|70
|Issue:
|5
|Number of pages:
|11
|First page:
|1629
|Last Page:
|1639
|Funding institution:
|Nutri-Act Competence Cluster Nutrition Research Berlin-Potsdam - Federal; Ministry of Education and Research [FKZ: 01EA1806-E]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 63 Landwirtschaft / 630 Landwirtschaft und verwandte Bereiche
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 64 Hauswirtschaft und Familie / 640 Hauswirtschaft und Familie
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|License (German):
|CC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International