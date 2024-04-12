Impact of cultivar selection and thermal processing by air drying, air frying, and deep frying on the carotenoid content and stability and antioxidant capacity in carrots (Daucus carota L.)

Amy Schmiedeskamp, Monika Schreiner, Susanne Baldermann Epidemiological data suggest that consuming diets rich in carotenoids can reduce the risk of developing several non-communicable diseases. Thus, we investigated the extent to which carotenoid contents of foods can be increased by the choice of food matrices with naturally high carotenoid contents and thermal processing methods that maintain their stability. For this purpose, carotenoids of 15 carrot (Daucus carota L.) cultivars of different colors were assessed with UHPLC-DAD-ToF-MS. Additionally, the processing effects of air drying, air frying, and deep frying on carotenoid stability were applied. Cultivar selection accounted for up to 12.9-fold differences in total carotenoid content in differently colored carrots and a 2.2-fold difference between orange carrot cultivars. Air frying for 18 and 25 min and deep frying for 10 min led to a significant decrease in total carotenoid contents. TEAC assay of lipophilic extracts showed a correlation between carotenoid content and antioxidant capacity in untreated carrots.