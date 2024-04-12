Schließen

Reliability and validity for perceptual flexibility in speech

  • The study of perceptual flexibility in speech depends on a variety of tasks that feature a large degree of variability between participants. Of critical interest is whether measures are consistent within an individual or across stimulus contexts. This is particularly key for individual difference designs that are deployed to examine the neural basis or clinical consequences of perceptual flexibility. In the present set of experiments, we assess the split-half reliability and construct validity of five measures of perceptual flexibility: three of learning in a native language context (e.g., understanding someone with a foreign accent) and two of learning in a non-native context (e.g., learning to categorize non-native speech sounds). We find that most of these tasks show an appreciable level of split-half reliability, although construct validity was sometimes weak. This provides good evidence for reliability for these tasks, while highlighting possible upper limits on expected effect sizes involving each measure.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Christopher C. HeffnerORCiD, Pamela FuhrmeisterORCiD, Sahil LuthraORCiD, Hannah MechtenbergORCiD, David Saltzman, Emily B. Myers
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.bandl.2021.105070
ISSN:0093-934X
ISSN:1090-2155
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35026449
Title of parent work (English):Brain and language : a journal of clinical, experimental and theoretical research
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:Amsterdam [u.a.]
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/03/01
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/04/12
Tag:Construct validity; Individual differences; Phonetic; Phonetic identification; Phonetic learning; Reliability; Speech; adaptation; perception
Volume:226
Article number:105070
Number of pages:11
Funding institution:National Science Foundation [R01 DC013064]; National Institutes of; Health; Hunt Fellowship; Acoustical Society of America
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
Zentrale und wissenschaftliche Einrichtungen / Zentrum für Sprachen und Schlüsselkompetenzen (Zessko)
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
4 Sprache / 40 Sprache / 400 Sprache
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.