Towards low-energy-light-driven bistable photoswitches

  • Thermally stable photoswitches that are driven with low-energy light are rare, yet crucial for extending the applicability of photoresponsive molecules and materials towards, e.g., living systems. Combined ortho-fluorination and -amination couples high visible light absorptivity of o-aminoazobenzenes with the extraordinary bistability of o-fluoroazobenzenes. Herein, we report a library of easily accessible o-aminofluoroazobenzenes and establish structure-property relationships regarding spectral qualities, visible light isomerization efficiency and thermal stability of the cis-isomer with respect to the degree of o-substitution and choice of amino substituent. We rationalize the experimental results with quantum chemical calculations, revealing the nature of low-lying excited states and providing insight into thermal isomerization. The synthesized azobenzenes absorb at up to 600 nm and their thermal cis-lifetimes range from milliseconds to months. The most unique example can be driven from trans to cis with any wavelength from UV upThermally stable photoswitches that are driven with low-energy light are rare, yet crucial for extending the applicability of photoresponsive molecules and materials towards, e.g., living systems. Combined ortho-fluorination and -amination couples high visible light absorptivity of o-aminoazobenzenes with the extraordinary bistability of o-fluoroazobenzenes. Herein, we report a library of easily accessible o-aminofluoroazobenzenes and establish structure-property relationships regarding spectral qualities, visible light isomerization efficiency and thermal stability of the cis-isomer with respect to the degree of o-substitution and choice of amino substituent. We rationalize the experimental results with quantum chemical calculations, revealing the nature of low-lying excited states and providing insight into thermal isomerization. The synthesized azobenzenes absorb at up to 600 nm and their thermal cis-lifetimes range from milliseconds to months. The most unique example can be driven from trans to cis with any wavelength from UV up to 595 nm, while still exhibiting a thermal cis-lifetime of 81 days. <br /> [GRAPHICS] <br /> .show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Kim Kuntze, Jani Viljakka, Evgenii TitovORCiDGND, Zafar AhmedORCiDGND, Elina KaleniusORCiD, Peter SaalfrankORCiDGND, Arri PriimagiORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s43630-021-00145-4
ISSN:1474-905X
ISSN:1474-9092
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34888753
Title of parent work (English):Photochemical & photobiological sciences / European Society for Photobiology
Subtitle (English):ortho-fluoroaminoazobenzenes
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Heidelberg
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/12/10
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/04/12
Volume:21
Issue:2
Number of pages:15
First page:159
Last Page:173
Funding institution:H2020 European Research Council [679646]; Luonnontieteiden ja Tekniikan Tutkimuksen Toimikunta [321065]; Graduate School, Tampere University; Deutsche ForschungsgemeinschaftGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [454020933]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 62 Ingenieurwissenschaften / 620 Ingenieurwissenschaften und zugeordnete Tätigkeiten
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

