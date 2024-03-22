Development of a CRISPR/Cas gene editing technique for the coccolithophore Chrysotila carterae
|Author details:
|Katerina Kersting
|Reviewer(s):
|Ralph BockORCiDGND, Colin Brownlee, Peter KrothORCiDGND
|Supervisor(s):
|Ralph Bock
|Publication type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Year of first publication:
|2024
|Publication year:
|2024
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2024/02/08
|Release date:
|2024/03/22
|Number of pages:
|137
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie