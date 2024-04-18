Based on the observation that current digitalization research recognizes the ambivalence of digitalization but does not make it the subject of its analyses, Lene Baumgart's dissertation focuses on the ambivalent dichotomy of potentials and problems associated with digital transformations of organizations. Along six publications, the tense dichotomy with regard to three ambivalent relationships is shown with a system-theoretical view of organizations. Firstly, in terms of the relationship between digitalization and post-bureaucracy, it becomes clear that digital transformations have the potential to facilitate post-bureaucratic ways of working. At the same time, the problem arises that post-bureaucratic structures based on consensus make digitalization initiatives more difficult, as they are dependent on a large number of decisions. Secondly, the ambivalent relationship between digitalization and networking shows that, on the one hand, organization-wide cooperation is made possible, while, on the other hand, the risk of digital

Based on the observation that current digitalization research recognizes the ambivalence of digitalization but does not make it the subject of its analyses, Lene Baumgart's dissertation focuses on the ambivalent dichotomy of potentials and problems associated with digital transformations of organizations. Along six publications, the tense dichotomy with regard to three ambivalent relationships is shown with a system-theoretical view of organizations. Firstly, in terms of the relationship between digitalization and post-bureaucracy, it becomes clear that digital transformations have the potential to facilitate post-bureaucratic ways of working. At the same time, the problem arises that post-bureaucratic structures based on consensus make digitalization initiatives more difficult, as they are dependent on a large number of decisions. Secondly, the ambivalent relationship between digitalization and networking shows that, on the one hand, organization-wide cooperation is made possible, while, on the other hand, the risk of digital contradictory communication arises. The third relationship between digitalization and gender indicates the potential for gender inclusion associated with new digital technologies, while at the same time the problem of programmed gender biases increases, which often exacerbate discrimination. The juxtaposition of potentials and problems not only makes it possible to analyse and understand the ambivalence of organizational digitalization, it also shows that digital transformations are accompanied by a double formalization: organizations are not only confronted with the usual adjustments to formal structures for reforms, but must also make formal decisions on technology introduction and retention and establish formal solutions to react to unforeseen potentials and problems. The aim of Lene Baumgart's dissertation is to provide an analytically generalized heuristic that can be used to identify the achievements and opportunities of digital transformations, while at the same time explaining their relationship to the challenges and consequential problems that arise simultaneously.

…