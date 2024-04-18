Die Ambivalenz der Digitalisierung
The ambivalence of digitalization
- Ausgehend von der Beobachtung, dass die aktuelle Digitalisierungsforschung die Ambivalenz der Digitalisierung zwar erkennt, aber nicht zum Gegenstand ihrer Analysen macht, fokussiert die vorliegende kumulative Dissertation auf die ambivalente Dichotomie aus Potenzialen und Problemen, die mit digitalen Transformationen von Organisationen einhergeht. Entlang von sechs Publikationen wird mit einem systemtheoretischen Blick auf Organisationen die spannungsvolle Dichotomie hinsichtlich dreier ambivalenter Verhältnisse aufgezeigt: Erstens wird in Bezug auf das Verhältnis von Digitalisierung und Postbürokratie deutlich, dass digitale Transformationen das Potenzial aufweisen, postbürokratische Arbeitsweisen zu erleichtern. Parallel ergibt sich das Problem, dass auf Konsens basierende postbürokratische Strukturen Digitalisierungsinitiativen erschweren, da diese auf eine Vielzahl von Entscheidungen angewiesen sind. Zweitens zeigt sich mit Blick auf das ambivalente Verhältnis von Digitalisierung und Vernetzung, dass einerseits organisationsweiteAusgehend von der Beobachtung, dass die aktuelle Digitalisierungsforschung die Ambivalenz der Digitalisierung zwar erkennt, aber nicht zum Gegenstand ihrer Analysen macht, fokussiert die vorliegende kumulative Dissertation auf die ambivalente Dichotomie aus Potenzialen und Problemen, die mit digitalen Transformationen von Organisationen einhergeht. Entlang von sechs Publikationen wird mit einem systemtheoretischen Blick auf Organisationen die spannungsvolle Dichotomie hinsichtlich dreier ambivalenter Verhältnisse aufgezeigt: Erstens wird in Bezug auf das Verhältnis von Digitalisierung und Postbürokratie deutlich, dass digitale Transformationen das Potenzial aufweisen, postbürokratische Arbeitsweisen zu erleichtern. Parallel ergibt sich das Problem, dass auf Konsens basierende postbürokratische Strukturen Digitalisierungsinitiativen erschweren, da diese auf eine Vielzahl von Entscheidungen angewiesen sind. Zweitens zeigt sich mit Blick auf das ambivalente Verhältnis von Digitalisierung und Vernetzung, dass einerseits organisationsweite Kooperation ermöglicht wird, während sich andererseits die Gefahr digitaler Widerspruchskommunikation auftut. Beim dritten Verhältnis zwischen Digitalisierung und Gender deutet sich das mit neuen digitalen Technologien einhergehende Potenzial für Gender Inklusion an, während zugleich das Problem einprogrammierter Gender Biases auftritt, die Diskriminierungen oftmals verschärfen. Durch die Gegenüberstellung der Potenziale und Probleme wird nicht nur die Ambivalenz organisationaler Digitalisierung analysierbar und verständlich, es stellt sich auch heraus, dass mit digitalen Transformationen einen doppelte Formalisierung einhergeht: Organisationen werden nicht nur mit den für Reformen üblichen Anpassungen der formalen Strukturen konfrontiert, sondern müssen zusätzlich formale Entscheidungen zu Technikeinführung und -beibehaltung treffen sowie formale Lösungen etablieren, um auf unvorhergesehene Potenziale und Probleme reagieren. Das Ziel der Dissertation ist es, eine analytisch generalisierte Heuristik an die Hand zu geben, mit deren Hilfe die Errungenschaften und Chancen digitaler Transformationen identifiziert werden können, während sich parallel ihr Verhältnis zu den gleichzeitig entstehenden Herausforderungen und Folgeproblemen erklären lässt.…
- Based on the observation that current digitalization research recognizes the ambivalence of digitalization but does not make it the subject of its analyses, Lene Baumgart's dissertation focuses on the ambivalent dichotomy of potentials and problems associated with digital transformations of organizations. Along six publications, the tense dichotomy with regard to three ambivalent relationships is shown with a system-theoretical view of organizations. Firstly, in terms of the relationship between digitalization and post-bureaucracy, it becomes clear that digital transformations have the potential to facilitate post-bureaucratic ways of working. At the same time, the problem arises that post-bureaucratic structures based on consensus make digitalization initiatives more difficult, as they are dependent on a large number of decisions. Secondly, the ambivalent relationship between digitalization and networking shows that, on the one hand, organization-wide cooperation is made possible, while, on the other hand, the risk of digitalBased on the observation that current digitalization research recognizes the ambivalence of digitalization but does not make it the subject of its analyses, Lene Baumgart's dissertation focuses on the ambivalent dichotomy of potentials and problems associated with digital transformations of organizations. Along six publications, the tense dichotomy with regard to three ambivalent relationships is shown with a system-theoretical view of organizations. Firstly, in terms of the relationship between digitalization and post-bureaucracy, it becomes clear that digital transformations have the potential to facilitate post-bureaucratic ways of working. At the same time, the problem arises that post-bureaucratic structures based on consensus make digitalization initiatives more difficult, as they are dependent on a large number of decisions. Secondly, the ambivalent relationship between digitalization and networking shows that, on the one hand, organization-wide cooperation is made possible, while, on the other hand, the risk of digital contradictory communication arises. The third relationship between digitalization and gender indicates the potential for gender inclusion associated with new digital technologies, while at the same time the problem of programmed gender biases increases, which often exacerbate discrimination. The juxtaposition of potentials and problems not only makes it possible to analyse and understand the ambivalence of organizational digitalization, it also shows that digital transformations are accompanied by a double formalization: organizations are not only confronted with the usual adjustments to formal structures for reforms, but must also make formal decisions on technology introduction and retention and establish formal solutions to react to unforeseen potentials and problems. The aim of Lene Baumgart's dissertation is to provide an analytically generalized heuristic that can be used to identify the achievements and opportunities of digital transformations, while at the same time explaining their relationship to the challenges and consequential problems that arise simultaneously.…
|Lene BaumgartORCiDGND
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-630401
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-63040
|Potenziale und Probleme digitaler Transformationen in Organisationen
|potentials and problems of digital transformations in organizations
|Maja ApeltORCiDGND, Caroline RuinerORCiDGND
|Maja Apelt, Caroline Ruiner
|Doctoral Thesis
|German
|2024
|Universität Potsdam
|Universität Potsdam
|2024/03/21
|2024/04/18
|Ambivalenz; Digitalisierung; Organisationen; Potenziale; Probleme; Soziologie; Systemtheorie; digitale Transformation
ambivalence; digital transformations; digitalization; organizations; potentials; problems; sociology; systems theory
|137
|Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften / Fachgruppe Politik- & Verwaltungswissenschaft
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 35 Öffentliche Verwaltung, Militärwissenschaft / 351 Öffentliche Verwaltung
|Keine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz