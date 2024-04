Carbon nitride semiconductors: properties and application as photocatalysts in organic synthesis

Graphitic carbon nitrides (g-CNs) are represented by melon-type g-CN, poly(heptazine imides) (PHIs), triazine-based g-CN and poly(triazine imide) with intercalated LiCl (PTI/Li+Cl‒). These materials are composed of sp2-hybridized carbon and nitrogen atoms; C:N ratio is close to 3:4; the building unit is 1,3,5-triazine or tri-s-triazine; the building units are interconnected covalently via sp2-hybridized nitrogen atoms or NH-moieties; the layers are assembled into a stack via weak van der Waals forces as in graphite. Due to medium band gap (~2.7 eV) g-CNs, such as melon-type g-CN and PHIs, are excited by photons with wavelength ≤ 460 nm. Since 2009 g-CNs have been actively studied as photocatalysts in evolution of hydrogen and oxygen – two half-reactions of full water splitting, by employing corresponding sacrificial agents. At the same time application of g-CNs as photocatalysts in organic synthesis has been remaining limited to few reactions only. Cumulative Habilitation summarizes research work conducted by the group ‘Innovative

Graphitic carbon nitrides (g-CNs) are represented by melon-type g-CN, poly(heptazine imides) (PHIs), triazine-based g-CN and poly(triazine imide) with intercalated LiCl (PTI/Li+Cl‒). These materials are composed of sp2-hybridized carbon and nitrogen atoms; C:N ratio is close to 3:4; the building unit is 1,3,5-triazine or tri-s-triazine; the building units are interconnected covalently via sp2-hybridized nitrogen atoms or NH-moieties; the layers are assembled into a stack via weak van der Waals forces as in graphite. Due to medium band gap (~2.7 eV) g-CNs, such as melon-type g-CN and PHIs, are excited by photons with wavelength ≤ 460 nm. Since 2009 g-CNs have been actively studied as photocatalysts in evolution of hydrogen and oxygen – two half-reactions of full water splitting, by employing corresponding sacrificial agents. At the same time application of g-CNs as photocatalysts in organic synthesis has been remaining limited to few reactions only. Cumulative Habilitation summarizes research work conducted by the group ‘Innovative Heterogeneous Photocatalysis’ between 2017-2023 in the field of carbon nitride organic photocatalysis, which is led by Dr. Oleksandr Savatieiev. g-CN photocatalysts activate molecules, i.e. generate their more reactive open-shell intermediates, via three modes: i) Photoinduced electron transfer (PET); ii) Excited state proton-coupled electron transfer (ES-PCET) or direct hydrogen atom transfer (dHAT); iii) Energy transfer (EnT). The scope of reactions that proceed via oxidative PET, i.e. one-electron oxidation of a substrate to the corresponding radical cation, are represented by synthesis of sulfonylchlorides from S-acetylthiophenols. The scope of reactions that proceed via reductive PET, i.e. one-electron reduction of a substrate to the corresponding radical anion, are represented by synthesis of γ,γ-dichloroketones from the enones and chloroform. Due to abundance of sp2-hybridized nitrogen atoms in the structure of g-CN materials, they are able to cleave X-H bonds in organic molecules and store temporary hydrogen atom. ES-PCET or dHAT mode of organic molecules activation to the corresponding radicals is implemented for substrates featuring relatively acidic X-H bonds and those that are characterized by low bond dissociation energy, such as C-H bond next to the heteroelements. On the other hand, reductively quenched g-CN carrying hydrogen atom reduces a carbonyl compound to the ketyl radical via PCET that is thermodynamically more favorable pathway compared to the electron transfer. The scope of these reactions is represented by cyclodimerization of α,β-unsaturated ketones to cyclopentanoles. g-CN excited state demonstrates complex dynamics with the initial formation of singlet excited state, which upon intersystem crossing produces triplet excited state that is characterized by the lifetime > 2 μs. Due to long lifetime, g-CN activate organic molecules via EnT. For example, g-CN sensitizes singlet oxygen, which is the key intermediate in the dehydrogenation of aldoximes to nitrileoxides. The transient nitrileoxide undergoes [3+2]-cycloaddition to nitriles and gives oxadiazoles-1,2,4. PET, ES-PCET and EnT are fundamental phenomena that are applied beyond organic photocatalysis. Hybrid composite is formed by combining conductive polymers, such as poly(3,4-ethylenedioxythiophene) polystyrene sulfonate (PEDOT:PSS) with potassium poly(heptazine imide) (K-PHI). Upon PET, K-PHI modulated population of polarons and therefore conductivity of PEDOT:PSS. The initial state of PEDOT:PSS is recovered upon material exposure to O2. K-PHI:PEDOT:PSS may be applied in O2 sensing. In the presence of electron donors, such as tertiary amines and alcohols, and irradiation with light, K-PHI undergoes photocharging – the g-CN material accumulates electrons and charge-compensating cations. Such photocharged state is stable under anaerobic conditions for weeks, but at the same time it is a strong reductant. This feature allows decoupling in time light harvesting and energy storage in the form of electron-proton couples from utilization in organic synthesis. The photocharged state of K-PHI reduces nitrobenzene to aniline, and enables dimerization of α,β-unsaturated ketones to hexadienones in dark.

