Wetlandscape (dis)connectivity and fragmentation in a large wetland (Haiderpur) in west Ganga plains, India

Wetlands are dynamic ecosystems that require continuous monitoring and assessment of degradation status to design strategies for their sustainable management. While hydrology provides the primary functional control for the wetland ecosystem, the loss of landscape connectivity influences wetland degradation in a major way as it leads to fragmentation. This article aims to integrate hydrogeomorphic and ecological concepts for the assessment of degradation status and its causal factors for a large wetland in the western Ganga plains, India, the Haiderpur, using a wetlandscape approach. We have used a remote-sensing-based approach, which offers a powerful tool for assessing and linking cross-scale structures, functions, and controls in a wetlandscape. The Haiderpur, a Ramsar site since December 2021, is an artificial wetland located on the right bank of the Ganga River wherein the inflows are controlled by a barrage constructed on the Ganga River apart from smaller tributaries flowing in from the north. A novel aspect of this work is the integration of river dynamics and its connectivity to the wetlandscape to understand the spatiotemporal variability in the waterspread area in the wetland. In this work, we have developed an integrated wetlandscape assessment approach by evaluating wetland's geomorphic and hydrological connectivity status for the period 1993-2019 (25 years) across three different spatial scales - regional, catchment, and wetland. We have highlighted the ecological implications of connectivity and patch dynamics for developing sustainable wetland management plans.

