Fluctuations in density-dependent selection drive the evolution of a pace-of-life syndrome within and between populations
- The pace-of-life syndrome (POLS) hypothesis posits that suites of traits are correlated along a slow-fast continuum owing to life history trade-offs. Despite widespread adoption, environmental conditions driving the emergence of POLS remain unclear. A recently proposed conceptual framework of POLS suggests that a slow-fast continuum should align to fluctuations in density-dependent selection. We tested three key predictions made by this framework with an ecoevolutionary agent-based population model. Selection acted on responsiveness (behavioral trait) to interpatch resource differences and the reproductive investment threshold (life history trait). Across environments with density fluctuations of different magnitudes, we observed the emergence of a common axis of trait covariation between and within populations (i.e., the evolution of a POLS). Slow-type (fast-type) populations with high (low) responsiveness and low (high) reproductive investment threshold were selected at high (low) population densities and less (more) intense andThe pace-of-life syndrome (POLS) hypothesis posits that suites of traits are correlated along a slow-fast continuum owing to life history trade-offs. Despite widespread adoption, environmental conditions driving the emergence of POLS remain unclear. A recently proposed conceptual framework of POLS suggests that a slow-fast continuum should align to fluctuations in density-dependent selection. We tested three key predictions made by this framework with an ecoevolutionary agent-based population model. Selection acted on responsiveness (behavioral trait) to interpatch resource differences and the reproductive investment threshold (life history trait). Across environments with density fluctuations of different magnitudes, we observed the emergence of a common axis of trait covariation between and within populations (i.e., the evolution of a POLS). Slow-type (fast-type) populations with high (low) responsiveness and low (high) reproductive investment threshold were selected at high (low) population densities and less (more) intense and frequent density fluctuations. In support of the predictions, fast-type populations contained a higher degree of variation in traits and were associated with higher intrinsic reproductive rate (r(0)) and higher sensitivity to intraspecific competition (gamma), pointing to a universal trade-off. While our findings support that POLS aligns with density-dependent selection, we discuss possible mechanisms that may lead to alternative evolutionary pathways.…
|Author details:
|Alexander Benedikt MillesORCiDGND, Melanie DammhahnORCiDGND, Florian JeltschORCiDGND, Ulrike SchlägelORCiD, Volker GrimmORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1086/718473
|ISSN:
|0003-0147
|ISSN:
|1537-5323
|Pubmed ID:
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35324382
|Title of parent work (English):
|The American naturalist : a bi-monthly journal devoted to the advancement and correlation of the biological sciences
|Publisher:
|Univ. of Chicago Press
|Place of publishing:
|Chicago
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2022/02/14
|Publication year:
|2022
|Release date:
|2024/03/21
|Tag:
|density dependence; life history; model; pace-of-life syndrome; personality; trait; variation
|Volume:
|199
|Issue:
|4
|Number of pages:
|16
|First page:
|E124
|Last Page:
|E139
|Funding institution:
|German Research Foundation (DFG) [DFG-GRK 2118/1]; German Science; Foundation [DA 1377/4-1]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|License (German):
|CC-BY-NC - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell 4.0 International