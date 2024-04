Die Rolle der Frauen in der Revolution 1848/49 – Anregungen für den Politikunterricht

The 1848/49 revolution is remembered as an important event in the history of German democracy; however, the participation of women still plays a subordinate role in the collective memory. For this reason, this master's thesis deals specifically with the role of women in the 1848/49 revolution and offers suggestions for integrating the topic into the German teaching subject “political science”. As the thesis results make clear, numerous women used the spirit of optimism of the 1840s to become politically active in various ways. Many indeed remained within the dichotomous gender division based on the bourgeois gender model that emerged in the 19th century. However, some consciously overstepped these boundaries despite harsh sanctions. It becomes clear that female participation at this time did not yet lead to a fundamental questioning of gender polarity, but women increasingly claimed public space for themselves and thus laid the foundations for the German women's movement of the following decades. The role of women in the 1848/49

The 1848/49 revolution is remembered as an important event in the history of German democracy; however, the participation of women still plays a subordinate role in the collective memory. For this reason, this master's thesis deals specifically with the role of women in the 1848/49 revolution and offers suggestions for integrating the topic into the German teaching subject “political science”. As the thesis results make clear, numerous women used the spirit of optimism of the 1840s to become politically active in various ways. Many indeed remained within the dichotomous gender division based on the bourgeois gender model that emerged in the 19th century. However, some consciously overstepped these boundaries despite harsh sanctions. It becomes clear that female participation at this time did not yet lead to a fundamental questioning of gender polarity, but women increasingly claimed public space for themselves and thus laid the foundations for the German women's movement of the following decades. The role of women in the 1848/49 revolution can be addressed in schools both in the subjects history and political science as well as in cross-curricular lessons through a variety of starting points. Integrating the topic into teaching can contribute to preserving the historical legacy of the beginnings of the women's movement and make it useful for teaching democratic values.

