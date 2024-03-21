Schließen

Do women shy away from cryptocurrency investment?

  • This study utilizes cross-country survey data to analyze differences in attitudes toward cryptocurrency as an alternative to traditional money issued by a central bank. Particularly, we investigate women’s general attitude toward cryptocurrency systems. Results suggest that women invest less into cryptocurrency, show less interest in the future cryptocurrency investment, and see less economic potential in these systems than men do. Further evidence shows that these attitudes are directly connected with lower literacy in cryptocurrency systems. These findings support theory on gender differences in investment behavior. We contribute to the existing literature by conducting a cross-country survey on cryptocurrency attitudes in Europe and Asia, and hence show that this gender effect is robust across these cultures.

Subtitle (English):cross-country evidence from survey data
