Ethical challenges for human–agent interaction in virtual collaboration at work

  • In virtual collaboration at the workplace, a growing number of teams apply supportive conversational agents (CAs). They take on different work-related tasks for teams and single users such as scheduling meetings or stimulating creativity. Previous research merely focused on these positive aspects of introducing CAs at the workplace, omitting ethical challenges faced by teams using these often artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled technologies. Thus, on the one hand, CAs can present themselves as benevolent teammates, but on the other hand, they can collect user data, reduce worker autonomy, or foster social isolation by their service. In this work, we conducted 15 expert interviews with senior researchers from the fields of ethics, collaboration, and computer science in order to derive ethical guidelines for introducing CAs in virtual team collaboration. We derived 14 guidelines and seven research questions to pave the way for future research on the dark sides of human–agent interaction in organizations.

Metadaten
Author details:Lennart HofeditzORCiDGND, Milad MirbabaieORCiDGND, Mara Ortmann
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1080/10447318.2023.2279400
ISSN:1044-7318
ISSN:1532-7590
Title of parent work (English):International journal of human computer interaction
Publisher:Taylor & Francis
Place of publishing:New York, NY
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2023/12/05
Publication year:2023
Release date:2024/03/20
Tag:conversational agents; ethics; human–computer interaction; trust; virtual collaboration; virtual teams
Number of pages:17
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Betriebswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 004 Datenverarbeitung; Informatik
3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International

