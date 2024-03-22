Formal analysis of èto-clefts in Russian: syntax and semantics
Formale Analyse von èto-Clefts im Russischen: Syntax und Semantik
- Èto-clefts are Russian focus constructions with the demonstrative pronoun èto ‘this’ at the beginning: “Èto Mark vyigral gonku” (“It was Mark who won the race”). They are often being compared with English it-clefts, German es-clefts, as well as the corresponding focus-background structures in other languages. In terms of semantics, èto-clefts have two important properties which are cross-linguistically typical for clefts: existence presupposition (“Someone won the race”) and exhaustivity (“Nobody except Mark won the race”). However, the exhaustivity effects are not as strong as exhaustivity effects in structures with the exclusive only and require more research. At the same time, the question if the syntactic structure of èto-clefts matches the biclausal structure of English and German clefts, remains open. There are arguments in favor of biclausality, as well as monoclausality. Besides, there is no consistency regarding the status of èto itself. Finally, the information structure of èto-clefts has remained underexplored in theÈto-clefts are Russian focus constructions with the demonstrative pronoun èto ‘this’ at the beginning: “Èto Mark vyigral gonku” (“It was Mark who won the race”). They are often being compared with English it-clefts, German es-clefts, as well as the corresponding focus-background structures in other languages. In terms of semantics, èto-clefts have two important properties which are cross-linguistically typical for clefts: existence presupposition (“Someone won the race”) and exhaustivity (“Nobody except Mark won the race”). However, the exhaustivity effects are not as strong as exhaustivity effects in structures with the exclusive only and require more research. At the same time, the question if the syntactic structure of èto-clefts matches the biclausal structure of English and German clefts, remains open. There are arguments in favor of biclausality, as well as monoclausality. Besides, there is no consistency regarding the status of èto itself. Finally, the information structure of èto-clefts has remained underexplored in the existing literature. This research investigates the information-structural, syntactic, and semantic properties of Russian clefts, both theoretically (supported by examples from Russian text corpora and judgments from native speakers) and experimentally. It is determined which desired changes in the information structure motivate native speakers to choose an èto-cleft and not the canonical structure or other focus realization tools. Novel syntactic tests are conducted to find evidence for bi-/monoclausality of èto-clefts, as well as for base-generation or movement of the cleft pivot. It is hypothesized that èto has a certain important function in clefts, and its status is investigated. Finally, new experiments on the nature of exhaustivity in èto-clefts are conducted. They allow for direct cross-linguistic comparison, using an incremental-information paradigm with truth-value judgments. In terms of information structure, this research makes a new proposal that presents èto-clefts as structures with an inherent focus-background bipartitioning. Even though èto-clefts are used in typical focus contexts, evidence was found that èto-clefts (as well as Russian thetic clefts) allow for both new information focus and contrastive focus. Èto-clefts are pragmatically acceptable when a singleton answer to the implied question is expected (e.g. “It was Mark who won the race” but not “It was Mark who came to the party”). Importantly, èto in Russian clefts is neither dummy, nor redundant, but is a topic expression; conveys familiarity which triggers existence presupposition; refers to an instantiated event, or a known/perceivable situation; finally, èto plays an important role in the spoken language as a tool for speech coherency and a focus marker. In terms of syntax, this research makes a new monoclausal proposal and shows evidence that the cleft pivot undergoes movement to the left peripheral position. Èto is proposed to be TopP. Finally, in terms of semantics, a novel cross-linguistic evaluation of Russian clefts is made. Experiments show that the exhaustivity inference in èto-clefts is not robust. Participants used different strategies in resolving exhaustivity, falling into 2 groups: one group considered èto-clefts exhaustive, while another group considered them non-exhaustive. Hence, there is evidence for the pragmatic nature of exhaustivity in èto-clefts. The experimental results for èto-clefts are similar to the experimental results for clefts in German, French and Akan. It is concluded that speakers use different tools available in their languages to produce structures with similar interpretive properties.…
- Èto-Clefts (Spaltsätze) sind russische Fokuskonstruktionen mit dem Demonstrativpronomen èto 'dies' am Anfang: “Èto Mark vyigral gonku” ("Es war Mark, der das Rennen gewonnen hat"). Sie werden oft mit englischen it-Clefts, deutschen es-Clefts sowie den entsprechenden Fokus-Hintergrund-Strukturen in anderen Sprachen verglichen. In semantischer Hinsicht haben èto-Clefts zwei wichtige Eigenschaften, die für Clefts typisch sind: Existenzpräsupposition ("Jemand hat das Rennen gewonnen") und Exhaustivität ("Niemand außer Mark hat das Rennen gewonnen"). Die Exhaustivitätseffekte sind jedoch nicht so stark wie die Exhaustivitätseffekte in Strukturen mit dem Exklusiven "only" ("nur") und erfordern weitere Forschung. Gleichzeitig bleibt die Frage offen, ob die syntaktische Struktur von èto-clefts der biklausalen Struktur von englischen und deutschen Clefts entspricht. Es gibt Argumente für Biklausalität sowie für Monoklausalität. Außerdem gibt es keine Einigung hinsichtlich des Status von èto selbst. Schließlich wurde dieÈto-Clefts (Spaltsätze) sind russische Fokuskonstruktionen mit dem Demonstrativpronomen èto 'dies' am Anfang: “Èto Mark vyigral gonku” ("Es war Mark, der das Rennen gewonnen hat"). Sie werden oft mit englischen it-Clefts, deutschen es-Clefts sowie den entsprechenden Fokus-Hintergrund-Strukturen in anderen Sprachen verglichen. In semantischer Hinsicht haben èto-Clefts zwei wichtige Eigenschaften, die für Clefts typisch sind: Existenzpräsupposition ("Jemand hat das Rennen gewonnen") und Exhaustivität ("Niemand außer Mark hat das Rennen gewonnen"). Die Exhaustivitätseffekte sind jedoch nicht so stark wie die Exhaustivitätseffekte in Strukturen mit dem Exklusiven "only" ("nur") und erfordern weitere Forschung. Gleichzeitig bleibt die Frage offen, ob die syntaktische Struktur von èto-clefts der biklausalen Struktur von englischen und deutschen Clefts entspricht. Es gibt Argumente für Biklausalität sowie für Monoklausalität. Außerdem gibt es keine Einigung hinsichtlich des Status von èto selbst. Schließlich wurde die Informationsstruktur von èto-Clefts in der vorhandenen Literatur kaum erforscht. Diese Forschung untersucht die informationsstrukturellen, syntaktischen und semantischen Eigenschaften russischer Clefts sowohl theoretisch (gestützt auf Beispiele aus russischen Textkorpora und Schätzungen von Muttersprachlern) als auch experimentell. Es wird bestimmt, welche gewünschten Änderungen in der Informationsstruktur Muttersprachler dazu motivieren, eine èto-Cleft und nicht die kanonische Struktur oder andere Fokusrealisierungswerkzeuge zu wählen. Neue syntaktische Tests werden durchgeführt, um Hinweise auf die Biklausalität oder Monoklausalität von èto-Clefts sowie auf die Basisgenerierung oder Bewegung des Cleft-Pivots zu finden. Es wird die Hypothese aufgestellt, dass èto eine bestimmte wichtige Funktion in Clefts hat, und sein Status wird untersucht. Schließlich werden neue Experimente zur Natur der Exhaustivität in èto-Clefts durchgeführt. Sie ermöglichen einen direkten sprachübergreifenden Vergleich unter Verwendung eines inkrementellen Informationsparadigmas mit Wahrheitswerturteilen. In Bezug auf die Informationsstruktur gibt diese Forschung eine neue Analyse, die èto-Clefts als Strukturen mit einer inhärenten Fokus-Hintergrund-Aufteilung präsentiert. Obwohl èto-Clefts in typischen Fokus-Kontexten verwendet werden, wurde es festgestellt, dass èto-Clefts (genauso wie russische thetische Clefts) sowohl Informationsfokus als auch kontrastiven Fokus ermöglichen. Èto-Clefts sind pragmatisch akzeptabel, wenn eine Einzelantwort auf die implizite Frage erwartet wird (z. B. "Es war Mark, der das Rennen gewonnen hat", aber nicht "Es war Mark, der zur Party kam"). Wichtig ist noch, dass èto in russischen Clefts weder einen Platzhalter noch leer ist, sondern ein Topikausdruck; èto zeigt Familiarität, die eine Existenzpräsupposition auslöst; èto bezieht sich auf ein konkretes Ereignis oder eine bekannte/wahrnehmbare Situation; schließlich spielt èto eine wichtige Rolle in der gesprochenen Sprache als Werkzeug für die Kohärenz und als Fokusmarker. In Bezug auf Syntax macht diese Forschung einen neuen Vorschlag für eine monoklasuale Struktur und zeigt Hinweise darauf, dass das Cleft-Pivot eine Bewegung in die linke periphere Position durchläuft. Èto wird als TopP analysiert. Schließlich wird in Bezug auf Semantik eine neuartige sprachübergreifende Bewertung russischer Clefts vorgenommen. Experimente zeigen, dass die Exhaustivitätsinferenz in èto-Clefts nicht robust ist. Die Teilnehmer verwendeten verschiedene Strategien zur Auflösung der Exhaustivität und fielen in 2 Gruppen: Eine Gruppe betrachtete èto-Clefts als exhaustiv, während eine andere Gruppe sie als nicht exhaustiv betrachtete. Daher gibt es Hinweise auf die pragmatische Natur der Exhaustivität in èto-Clefts. Die experimentellen Ergebnisse für èto-Clefts sind den experimentellen Ergebnissen für Clefts im Deutschen, Französischen und Akan sehr ähnlich. Es wird geschlossen, dass Sprecher verschiedene verfügbare Werkzeuge in ihren Sprachen verwenden, um Strukturen mit ähnlichen interpretativen Eigenschaften zu produzieren.…
|Author details:
|Evgeniya ShipovaORCiD
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-630149
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-63014
|Reviewer(s):
|Malte ZimmermannORCiDGND, Luka SzucsichORCiDGND
|Supervisor(s):
|Malte Zimmermann, Edgar Onea
|Publication type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Publication year:
|2024
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2024/03/06
|Release date:
|2024/03/22
|Tag:
|Biklausalität; Exhaustivität; Familiarität; Fokus; Informationsstruktur; Russisch; Spaltsätze; experimentelle Studien
Russian; biclausality; clefts; exhaustivity; experimental studies; familiarity; focus; information structure
|Number of pages:
|219
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
|DDC classification:
|4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik
|License (German):
|CC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International