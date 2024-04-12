Conversational agents and their influence on the well-being of cliniciansclinicians

Schließen

Conversational agents and their influence on the well-being of clinicians

  • An increasing number of clinicians (i.e., nurses and physicians) suffer from mental health-related issues like depression and burnout. These, in turn, stress communication, collaboration, and decision- making—areas in which Conversational Agents (CAs) have shown to be useful. Thus, in this work, we followed a mixed-method approach and systematically analysed the literature on factors affecting the well-being of clinicians and CAs’ potential to improve said well-being by relieving support in communication, collaboration, and decision-making in hospitals. In this respect, we are guided by Brigham et al. (2018)’s model of factors influencing well-being. Based on an initial number of 840 articles, we further analysed 52 papers in more detail and identified the influences of CAs’ fields of application on external and individual factors affecting clinicians’ well-being. As our second method, we will conduct interviews with clinicians and experts on CAs to verify and extend these influencing factors.

Metadaten
Author details:Jonas Rieskamp, Milad MirbabaieORCiDGND, Lennart HofeditzORCiDGND, Justin Vischedyk
URL:https://aisel.aisnet.org/acis2023/66
Title of parent work (English):ACIS 2023 proceedings
Publisher:Australasian Association for Information Systems
Place of publishing:Wellington
Publication type:Conference Proceeding
Language:English
Date of first publication:2023/02/12
Publication year:2023
Release date:2024/04/12
Tag:clinicians; conversational agents; hospitals; mental health; well-being
Number of pages:16
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Betriebswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
Peer review:Nicht ermittelbar
Publishing method:Open Access / Bronze Open-Access
License (English):License LogoCreative Commons - Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 Australia

