Dislocation substructures in pure aluminium after creep deformation as studied by electron backscatter diffraction

  • In the present work, electron backscatter diffraction was used to determine the microscopic dislocation structures generated during creep (with tests interrupted at the steady state) in pure 99.8% aluminium. This material was investigated at two different stress levels, corresponding to the power-law and power-law breakdown regimes. The results show that the formation of subgrain cellular structures occurs independently of the crystallographic orientation. However, the density of these cellular structures strongly depends on the grain crystallographic orientation with respect to the tensile axis direction, with (111) grains exhibiting the highest densities at both stress levels. It is proposed that this behaviour is due to the influence of intergranular stresses, which is different in (111) and (001) grains.

Author details:Itziar Serrano-MunozORCiD, Ricardo Fernández SerranoORCiD, Romeo Saliwan-Neumann, Gaspar Gonzalez-DoncelORCiD, Giovanni BrunoORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1107/S1600576722005209
ISSN:1600-5767
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35974726
Title of parent work (English):Journal of applied crystallography / International Union of Crystallography
Publisher:Munksgaard
Place of publishing:Copenhagen
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/08/01
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/03/19
Tag:cellular; creep; electron backscatter diffraction (EBSD); power law and power-law breakdown; pure aluminium; structures
Volume:55
Number of pages:10
First page:860
Last Page:869
Funding institution:Spanish MINECO program [MAT2017-83825-C4-1-R]; Comunidad Autonoma de; Madrid, Spain [Y2018/NMT-4668]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

