Dislocation substructures in pure aluminium after creep deformation as studied by electron backscatter diffraction
- In the present work, electron backscatter diffraction was used to determine the microscopic dislocation structures generated during creep (with tests interrupted at the steady state) in pure 99.8% aluminium. This material was investigated at two different stress levels, corresponding to the power-law and power-law breakdown regimes. The results show that the formation of subgrain cellular structures occurs independently of the crystallographic orientation. However, the density of these cellular structures strongly depends on the grain crystallographic orientation with respect to the tensile axis direction, with (111) grains exhibiting the highest densities at both stress levels. It is proposed that this behaviour is due to the influence of intergranular stresses, which is different in (111) and (001) grains.
|Itziar Serrano-MunozORCiD, Ricardo Fernández SerranoORCiD, Romeo Saliwan-Neumann, Gaspar Gonzalez-DoncelORCiD, Giovanni BrunoORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.1107/S1600576722005209
|1600-5767
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35974726
|Journal of applied crystallography / International Union of Crystallography
|Munksgaard
|Copenhagen
|Article
|English
|2022/08/01
|2022
|2024/03/19
|cellular; creep; electron backscatter diffraction (EBSD); power law and power-law breakdown; pure aluminium; structures
|55
|10
|860
|869
|Spanish MINECO program [MAT2017-83825-C4-1-R]; Comunidad Autonoma de; Madrid, Spain [Y2018/NMT-4668]
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Referiert
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International