Schließen

Light at the end of the tunnel

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Katharina HölzleORCiDGND, Jennie BjörkORCiD, Harry BoerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1111/caim.12427
ISSN:0963-1690
ISSN:1467-8691
Title of parent work (English):Creativity and innovation management
Publisher:Wiley-Blackwell
Place of publishing:Oxford [u.a.]
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/02/11
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/03/20
Volume:30
Issue:1
Number of pages:3
First page:3
Last Page:5
Organizational units:Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.