Based on their estates this work examines the life stories of Efraim Frisch (1873, Stryj, Galicia/1942, Ascona) and Albrecht Mendelssohn Bartholdy (1874, Karlsruhe/1936, Oxford). The focus of the study is on their intellectual careers, which are examined across periods from 1900 to around 1939. Of central importance is the literary-political journal Der Neue Merkur (1914–1916/1919–1925), which was published by Frisch, the Hamburg Institute for Foreign Policy directed by Mendelssohn Bartholdy and its organ, the Europäische Gespräche (1923–1933), as well the bilingual magazine for intellectual understanding (Hamburg-) Amerika-Post (1929–1933). This work provides new insights, for example, on the intellectual assertion of autonomy in the 1920s, on the history of democracy in Germany in the early 20th century and on the history of liberal internationalism as a political project, furthermore on the history of the 'Heidelberger Vereinigung' around Prince Max von Baden, on the publication of the Große Politik der Europäischen Kabinette 1871–1914 (the first official file edition of the Foreign Office), on the civil society efforts to reach understanding after the First World War and on the global networking of political science research institutes in the 1920s and early 1930s. The relevance of the example of Efraim Frisch and Albrecht Mendelssohn Bartholdy lays in their hopeful advocacy for the Weimar Republic and their involvement in European/transatlantic intellectual relations after the First World War.

