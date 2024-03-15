AC electrokinetic immobilization of influenza virus

The use of alternating current (AC) electrokinetic forces, like dielectrophoresis and AC electroosmosis, as a simple and fast method to immobilize sub-micrometer objects onto nanoelectrode arrays is presented. Due to its medical relevance, the influenza virus is chosen as a model organism. One of the outstanding features is that the immobilization of viral material to the electrodes can be achieved permanently, allowing subsequent handling independently from the electrical setup. Thus, by using merely electric fields, we demonstrate that the need of prior chemical surface modification could become obsolete. The accumulation of viral material over time is observed by fluorescence microscopy. The influences of side effects like electrothermal fluid flow, causing a fluid motion above the electrodes and causing an intensity gradient within the electrode array, are discussed. Due to the improved resolution by combining fluorescence microscopy with deconvolution, it is shown that the viral material is mainly drawn to the electrode edge and

The use of alternating current (AC) electrokinetic forces, like dielectrophoresis and AC electroosmosis, as a simple and fast method to immobilize sub-micrometer objects onto nanoelectrode arrays is presented. Due to its medical relevance, the influenza virus is chosen as a model organism. One of the outstanding features is that the immobilization of viral material to the electrodes can be achieved permanently, allowing subsequent handling independently from the electrical setup. Thus, by using merely electric fields, we demonstrate that the need of prior chemical surface modification could become obsolete. The accumulation of viral material over time is observed by fluorescence microscopy. The influences of side effects like electrothermal fluid flow, causing a fluid motion above the electrodes and causing an intensity gradient within the electrode array, are discussed. Due to the improved resolution by combining fluorescence microscopy with deconvolution, it is shown that the viral material is mainly drawn to the electrode edge and to a lesser extent to the electrode surface. Finally, areas of application for this functionalization technique are presented.

