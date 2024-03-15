Schließen

AC electrokinetic immobilization of influenza virus

  • The use of alternating current (AC) electrokinetic forces, like dielectrophoresis and AC electroosmosis, as a simple and fast method to immobilize sub-micrometer objects onto nanoelectrode arrays is presented. Due to its medical relevance, the influenza virus is chosen as a model organism. One of the outstanding features is that the immobilization of viral material to the electrodes can be achieved permanently, allowing subsequent handling independently from the electrical setup. Thus, by using merely electric fields, we demonstrate that the need of prior chemical surface modification could become obsolete. The accumulation of viral material over time is observed by fluorescence microscopy. The influences of side effects like electrothermal fluid flow, causing a fluid motion above the electrodes and causing an intensity gradient within the electrode array, are discussed. Due to the improved resolution by combining fluorescence microscopy with deconvolution, it is shown that the viral material is mainly drawn to the electrode edge andThe use of alternating current (AC) electrokinetic forces, like dielectrophoresis and AC electroosmosis, as a simple and fast method to immobilize sub-micrometer objects onto nanoelectrode arrays is presented. Due to its medical relevance, the influenza virus is chosen as a model organism. One of the outstanding features is that the immobilization of viral material to the electrodes can be achieved permanently, allowing subsequent handling independently from the electrical setup. Thus, by using merely electric fields, we demonstrate that the need of prior chemical surface modification could become obsolete. The accumulation of viral material over time is observed by fluorescence microscopy. The influences of side effects like electrothermal fluid flow, causing a fluid motion above the electrodes and causing an intensity gradient within the electrode array, are discussed. Due to the improved resolution by combining fluorescence microscopy with deconvolution, it is shown that the viral material is mainly drawn to the electrode edge and to a lesser extent to the electrode surface. Finally, areas of application for this functionalization technique are presented.show moreshow less

Author details:Sandra StankeORCiDGND, Christian WengerORCiDGND, Frank Fabian BierORCiDGND, Ralph HölzelORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/elps.202100324
ISSN:0173-0835
ISSN:1522-2683
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35307846
Title of parent work (English):Electrophoresis : microfluids & proteomics
Publisher:Wiley-Blackwell
Place of publishing:Weinheim
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/03/21
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/03/15
Tag:AC electrokinetics; AC electroosmosis; dielectrophoresis; influenza virus; nanoelectrodes
Volume:43
Issue:12
Number of pages:13
First page:1309
Last Page:1321
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft [SPP1857, HO1298/4-1]; European Regional; Development Fund; Ministerium fur Wissenschaft, Forschung und Kultur; [85004117]; German Academic Scholarship Foundation
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell 4.0 International

