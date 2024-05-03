Schließen

Predicting creativity in online courses

  • Many prediction tasks can be done based on users’ trace data. This paper explores divergent and convergent thinking as person-related attributes and predicts them based on features gathered in an online course. We use the logfile data of a short Moodle course, combined with an image test (IMT), the Alternate Uses Task (AUT), the Remote Associates Test (RAT), and creative self-efficacy (CSE). Our results show that originality and elaboration metrics can be predicted with an accuracy of ~.7 in cross-validation, whereby predicting fluency and RAT scores perform worst. CSE items can be predicted with an accuracy of ~.45. The best performing model is a Random Forest Tree, where the features were reduced using a Linear Discriminant Analysis in advance. The promising results can help to adjust online courses to the learners’ needs based on their creative performances.

Author details:Sylvio Leo RudianORCiD, Jennifer HaaseORCiDGND, Niels PinkwartORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1109/ICALT55010.2022.00056
ISBN:978-1-6654-9519-6
ISBN:978-1-6654-9520-2
Title of parent work (English):2022 International Conference on Advanced Learning Technologies (ICALT)
Publisher:IEEE
Place of publishing:Piscataway, NJ
Publication type:Conference Proceeding
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/08/17
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/05/03
Tag:creativity; online course; prediction; trace data
Number of pages:5
First page:164
Last Page:168
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Betriebswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
Peer review:Nicht ermittelbar

