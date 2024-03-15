Schließen

Research challenges of knowledge modelling and the outline of a research agenda

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Marcus GrumORCiDGND, Oliver Blunk, Marcel RojahnORCiDGND, Peter Fettke, Norbert GronauORCiDGND
ISBN:978-88-96687-13-0
ISSN:2280-787X
Title of parent work (English):Knowledge in digital age : IFKAD 2020
Publisher:The Arts of Business Institute
Place of publishing:Matera, Italy
Publication type:Conference Proceeding
Language:English
Year of first publication:2020
Publication year:2020
Release date:2024/03/15
Tag:knowledge management; process modelling; research challenges
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Betriebswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
Peer review:Nicht ermittelbar

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.