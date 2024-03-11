Schließen

Physiology-based toxicokinetic modelling of aluminium in rat and man

  A sufficient quantitative understanding of aluminium (Al) toxicokinetics (TK) in man is still lacking, although highly desirable for risk assessment of Al exposure. Baseline exposure and the risk of contamination severely limit the feasibility of TK studies administering the naturally occurring isotope Al-27, both in animals and man. These limitations are absent in studies with Al-26 as a tracer, but tissue data are limited to animal studies. A TK model capable of inter-species translation to make valid predictions of Al levels in humans-especially in toxicological relevant tissues like bone and brain-is urgently needed. Here, we present: (i) a curated dataset which comprises all eligible studies with single doses of Al-26 tracer administered as citrate or chloride salts orally and/or intravenously to rats and humans, including ultra-long-term kinetic profiles for plasma, blood, liver, spleen, muscle, bone, brain, kidney, and urine up to 150 weeks; and (ii) the development of a physiology-based (PB) model for Al TK after intravenous and oral administration of aqueous Al citrate and Al chloride solutions in rats and humans. Based on the comprehensive curated Al-26 dataset, we estimated substance-dependent parameters within a non-linear mixed-effect modelling context. The model fitted the heterogeneous Al-26 data very well and was successfully validated against datasets in rats and humans. The presented PBTK model for Al, based on the most extensive and diverse dataset of Al exposure to date, constitutes a major advancement in the field, thereby paving the way towards a more quantitative risk assessment in humans.

Author details:Christoph Philipp HetheyORCiDGND, Niklas HartungORCiD, Gaby WangorschORCiDGND, Karin WeisserGND, Wilhelm HuisingaORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s00204-021-03107-y
ISSN:0340-5761
ISSN:1432-0738
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34390355
Title of parent work (English):Archives of toxicology : official journal of EUROTOX
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Berlin ; Heidelberg
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/08/14
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/03/11
Tag:Al-26; Aluminium; PBTK; Toxicokinetics
Volume:95
Issue:9
Number of pages:24
First page:2977
Last Page:3000
Funding institution:German Federal Ministry for Health [ZMVI1-2515-FSB-772]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

