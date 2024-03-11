Schließen

Non-linear dielectric spectroscopy for detecting and evaluating structure-property relations in a P(VDF-TrFE-CFE) relaxor-ferroelectric terpolymer

  • Non-linear dielectric spectroscopy (NLDS) is employed as an effective tool to study relaxation processes and phase transitions of a poly(vinylidenefluoride-trifluoroethylene-chlorofluoroethylene) (P(VDF-TrFE-CFE)) relaxor-ferroelectric (R-F) terpolymer in detail. Measurements of the non-linear dielectric permittivity epsilon 2 ' reveal peaks at 30 and 80 degrees C that cannot be identified in conventional dielectric spectroscopy. By combining the results from NLDS experiments with those from other techniques such as thermally stimulated depolarization and dielectric-hysteresis studies, it is possible to explain the processes behind the additional peaks. The former peak, which is associated with the mid-temperature transition, is found in all other vinylidene fluoride-based polymers and may help to understand the non-zero epsilon 2 ' values that are detected on the paraelectric phase of the terpolymer. The latter peak can also be observed during cooling of P(VDF-TrFE) copolymer samples at 100 degrees C and is due to conduction andNon-linear dielectric spectroscopy (NLDS) is employed as an effective tool to study relaxation processes and phase transitions of a poly(vinylidenefluoride-trifluoroethylene-chlorofluoroethylene) (P(VDF-TrFE-CFE)) relaxor-ferroelectric (R-F) terpolymer in detail. Measurements of the non-linear dielectric permittivity epsilon 2 ' reveal peaks at 30 and 80 degrees C that cannot be identified in conventional dielectric spectroscopy. By combining the results from NLDS experiments with those from other techniques such as thermally stimulated depolarization and dielectric-hysteresis studies, it is possible to explain the processes behind the additional peaks. The former peak, which is associated with the mid-temperature transition, is found in all other vinylidene fluoride-based polymers and may help to understand the non-zero epsilon 2 ' values that are detected on the paraelectric phase of the terpolymer. The latter peak can also be observed during cooling of P(VDF-TrFE) copolymer samples at 100 degrees C and is due to conduction and space-charge polarization as a result of the accumulation of real charges at the electrode-sample interface.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Thulasinath Raman VenkatesanORCiDGND, David SmykallaORCiDGND, Bernd PlossORCiDGND, Michael WübbenhorstORCiDGND, Reimund GerhardORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s00339-021-04876-0
ISSN:0947-8396
ISSN:1432-0630
Title of parent work (English):Applied physics : A, Materials science & processing
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Berlin ; Heidelberg ; New York
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/10/11
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/03/11
Tag:Curie-transition; Dielectric hysteresis; Mid-temperature transition; Non-linear dielectric spectroscopy; P(VDF-TrFE-CFE); Relaxor-ferroelectric polymer
Volume:127
Issue:10
Article number:756
Number of pages:10
Funding institution:Projekt DEAL
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

