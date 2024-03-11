Schließen

A simple parametrization of mélange buttressing for calving glaciers

  • Both ice sheets in Greenland and Antarctica are discharging ice into the ocean. In many regions along the coast of the ice sheets, the icebergs calve into a bay. If the addition of icebergs through calving is faster than their transport out of the embayment, the icebergs will be frozen into a melange with surrounding sea ice in winter. In this case, the buttressing effect of the ice melange can be considerably stronger than any buttressing by mere sea ice would be. This in turn stabilizes the glacier terminus and leads to a reduction in calving rates. Here we propose a simple parametrization of ice melange buttressing which leads to an upper bound on calving rates and can be used in numerical and analytical modelling.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Tanja SchlemmORCiDGND, Anders LevermannORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.5194/tc-15-531-2021
ISSN:1994-0416
ISSN:1994-0424
Title of parent work (English):The Cryosphere : TC ; an interactive open access journal of the European Geosciences Union
Publisher:Copernicus
Place of publishing:Göttingen
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/02/03
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/03/11
Volume:15
Issue:2
Number of pages:15
First page:531
Last Page:545
Funding institution:Heinrich Böll foundation
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:9 Geschichte und Geografie / 91 Geografie, Reisen / 910 Geografie, Reisen
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.