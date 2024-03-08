A managerial mental model to drive innovation in the context of digital transformation

Danielly de Paula, Carolin Marx, Ella Wolf, Christian Dremel, Kathryn Cormican, Falk Uebernickel Industry 4.0 is transforming how businesses innovate and, as a result, companies are spearheading the movement towards 'Digital Transformation'. While some scholars advocate the use of design thinking to identify new innovative behaviours, cognition experts emphasise the importance of top managers in supporting employees to develop these behaviours. However, there is a dearth of research in this domain and companies are struggling to implement the required behaviours. To address this gap, this study aims to identify and prioritise behavioural strategies conducive to design thinking to inform the creation of a managerial mental model. We identify 20 behavioural strategies from 45 interviewees with practitioners and educators and combine them with the concepts of 'paradigm-mindset-mental model' from cognition theory. The paper contributes to the body of knowledge by identifying and prioritising specific behavioural strategies to form a novel set of survival conditions aligned to the new industrial paradigm of Industry 4.0.