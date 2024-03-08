Ground-Motion modeling as an image processing task
- We construct and examine the prototype of a deep learning-based ground-motion model (GMM) that is both fully data driven and nonergodic. We formulate ground-motion modeling as an image processing task, in which a specific type of neural network, the U-Net, relates continuous, horizontal maps of earthquake predictive parameters to sparse observations of a ground-motion intensity measure (IM). The processing of map-shaped data allows the natural incorporation of absolute earthquake source and observation site coordinates, and is, therefore, well suited to include site-, source-, and path-specific amplification effects in a nonergodic GMM. Data-driven interpolation of the IM between observation points is an inherent feature of the U-Net and requires no a priori assumptions. We evaluate our model using both a synthetic dataset and a subset of observations from the KiK-net strong motion network in the Kanto basin in Japan. We find that the U-Net model is capable of learning the magnitude???distance scaling, as well as site-, source-, andWe construct and examine the prototype of a deep learning-based ground-motion model (GMM) that is both fully data driven and nonergodic. We formulate ground-motion modeling as an image processing task, in which a specific type of neural network, the U-Net, relates continuous, horizontal maps of earthquake predictive parameters to sparse observations of a ground-motion intensity measure (IM). The processing of map-shaped data allows the natural incorporation of absolute earthquake source and observation site coordinates, and is, therefore, well suited to include site-, source-, and path-specific amplification effects in a nonergodic GMM. Data-driven interpolation of the IM between observation points is an inherent feature of the U-Net and requires no a priori assumptions. We evaluate our model using both a synthetic dataset and a subset of observations from the KiK-net strong motion network in the Kanto basin in Japan. We find that the U-Net model is capable of learning the magnitude???distance scaling, as well as site-, source-, and path-specific amplification effects from a strong motion dataset. The interpolation scheme is evaluated using a fivefold cross validation and is found to provide on average unbiased predictions. The magnitude???distance scaling as well as the site amplification of response spectral acceleration at a period of 1 s obtained for the Kanto basin are comparable to previous regional studies.…
|Author details:
|Henning LilienkampORCiD, Sebastian von SpechtORCiDGND, Graeme WeatherillORCiD, Giuseppe CaireORCiD, Fabrice CottonORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1785/0120220008
|ISSN:
|0037-1106
|ISSN:
|1943-3573
|Title of parent work (English):
|Bulletin of the Seismological Society of America
|Subtitle (English):
|introducing a neural network based, fully data-driven, and nonergodic
|Publisher:
|Seismological Society of America
|Place of publishing:
|Albany
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2022/03/07
|Publication year:
|2022
|Release date:
|2024/03/08
|Volume:
|112
|Issue:
|3
|Number of pages:
|18
|First page:
|1565
|Last Page:
|1582
|Funding institution:
|Helmholtz Einstein International Berlin Research School in Data Science
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie
|Peer review:
|Referiert