Ground-Motion modeling as an image processing task

  • We construct and examine the prototype of a deep learning-based ground-motion model (GMM) that is both fully data driven and nonergodic. We formulate ground-motion modeling as an image processing task, in which a specific type of neural network, the U-Net, relates continuous, horizontal maps of earthquake predictive parameters to sparse observations of a ground-motion intensity measure (IM). The processing of map-shaped data allows the natural incorporation of absolute earthquake source and observation site coordinates, and is, therefore, well suited to include site-, source-, and path-specific amplification effects in a nonergodic GMM. Data-driven interpolation of the IM between observation points is an inherent feature of the U-Net and requires no a priori assumptions. We evaluate our model using both a synthetic dataset and a subset of observations from the KiK-net strong motion network in the Kanto basin in Japan. We find that the U-Net model is capable of learning the magnitude???distance scaling, as well as site-, source-, andWe construct and examine the prototype of a deep learning-based ground-motion model (GMM) that is both fully data driven and nonergodic. We formulate ground-motion modeling as an image processing task, in which a specific type of neural network, the U-Net, relates continuous, horizontal maps of earthquake predictive parameters to sparse observations of a ground-motion intensity measure (IM). The processing of map-shaped data allows the natural incorporation of absolute earthquake source and observation site coordinates, and is, therefore, well suited to include site-, source-, and path-specific amplification effects in a nonergodic GMM. Data-driven interpolation of the IM between observation points is an inherent feature of the U-Net and requires no a priori assumptions. We evaluate our model using both a synthetic dataset and a subset of observations from the KiK-net strong motion network in the Kanto basin in Japan. We find that the U-Net model is capable of learning the magnitude???distance scaling, as well as site-, source-, and path-specific amplification effects from a strong motion dataset. The interpolation scheme is evaluated using a fivefold cross validation and is found to provide on average unbiased predictions. The magnitude???distance scaling as well as the site amplification of response spectral acceleration at a period of 1 s obtained for the Kanto basin are comparable to previous regional studies.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Henning LilienkampORCiD, Sebastian von SpechtORCiDGND, Graeme WeatherillORCiD, Giuseppe CaireORCiD, Fabrice CottonORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1785/0120220008
ISSN:0037-1106
ISSN:1943-3573
Title of parent work (English):Bulletin of the Seismological Society of America
Subtitle (English):introducing a neural network based, fully data-driven, and nonergodic
Publisher:Seismological Society of America
Place of publishing:Albany
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/03/07
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/03/08
Volume:112
Issue:3
Number of pages:18
First page:1565
Last Page:1582
Funding institution:Helmholtz Einstein International Berlin Research School in Data Science
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie
Peer review:Referiert

