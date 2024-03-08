Schließen

Landslides

  • Erosion by landslides is a common phenomenon in mountain regions around the globe, affecting all climatic zones. Landslides facilitate bedrock weathering, pedogenesis and ecological succession, being key drivers of biodiversity. Landslide chronosequences have long been used for studies of vegetation succession in initial ecosystems, but they further offer ideal model systems for studies of soil development and microbial community succession. In this review we synthesize the state of knowledge on the role of landslides in ecosystems, their influence on element cycles and interactions with biota. Further, we discuss feedback mechanisms between global warming, landslide activity and greenhouse gas emissions. In the view of increasing anthropogenic influence and climate change, soils are becoming a critical resource. Due to their ubiquity, landslide chronosequences have the potential to provide critical insights into soil development under different climates and thereby contribute to future soil restoration efforts.

Author details:Olivia Rasigraf, Dirk WagnerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.earscirev.2022.104064
Title of parent work (English):Earth science reviews : the international geological journal bridging the gap between research articles and textbooks
Subtitle (English):an emerging model for ecosystem and soil chronosequence research
Date of first publication:2022/05/28
Publication year:2022
Tag:Biodiversity; Climate; Erosion; Greenhouse gas emissions; Landslide chronosequences; Landslides; Microbial processes; Soil; change; microbial community
Funding institution:Deutsche For-schungsgemeinschaft (DFG) [RA 3560/1-1]
