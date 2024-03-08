Schließen

Pierre Klossowksi. L'acte créateur de l'écrivain peintre

  • Klossowski, who had originally started as a religious seeker of truth in his younger years, will – after his « reversal » – feel himself invested with the role of a « heretic » struggling with the libidinous search for truth. Even as the creator of a perverted metaphysics, he remains a seeker of the revelation of being, now in the role of the divine « adversary » who, thrown back on himself, tends to imitate a religious mystic. The divine is replaced by the whispers of the demon, which Klossowski experiences as « la complicité d'une force "démonique" » in the creation of his artworks. The Diana myth becomes a parable for the act of artistic creation. Sexuality, understood as the primordial ground of creative force that shapes the signe unique, the phantasm, shifts metaphysics to « phantasmaphysics » (Foucault), in which the mystery of the divine is exposed as a delusion (Wahnbild).
Metadaten
Author details:Cornelia KlettkeORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.4467/23538953CE.23.006.17568
ISSN:2300-4681
ISSN:2353-8953
Title of parent work (French):Cahiers Erta
Publisher:Wydawnictwo Uniwersytetu Gdańskiego
Place of publishing:Gdansk
Publication type:Article
Language:French
Year of first publication:2023
Publication year:2023
Release date:2024/03/08
Tag:error as intentional; incommunicable phantasm; simulacre; simulation; unique sign
Volume:33
Number of pages:18
First page:139
Last Page:157
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Romanistik
DDC classification:8 Literatur / 84 Französische und verwandte Literaturen / 840 Literaturen romanischer Sprachen; Französische Literatur
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.