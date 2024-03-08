Schließen

Perception and evaluation in human-robot interaction

  • The evaluation of how (human) individuals perceive robots is a central issue to better understand human-robot interaction (HRI). On this topic, promising proposals have emerged. However, present tools are not able to assess a sufficient part of the composite psychological dimensions involved in the evaluation of HRI. Indeed, the percentage of variance explained is often under the recommended threshold for a construct to be valid. In this article, we consolidate the lessons learned from three different studies and propose a further developed questionnaire based on a multicomponent approach of anthropomorphism by adding traits from psychosocial theory about the perception of others and the attribution and deprivation of human characteristics: the de-humanization theory. Among these characteristics, the attribution of agency is of main interest in the field of social robotics as it has been argued that robots could be considered as intentional agents. Factor analyses reveal a four sub-dimensions scale including Sociability, Agency,The evaluation of how (human) individuals perceive robots is a central issue to better understand human-robot interaction (HRI). On this topic, promising proposals have emerged. However, present tools are not able to assess a sufficient part of the composite psychological dimensions involved in the evaluation of HRI. Indeed, the percentage of variance explained is often under the recommended threshold for a construct to be valid. In this article, we consolidate the lessons learned from three different studies and propose a further developed questionnaire based on a multicomponent approach of anthropomorphism by adding traits from psychosocial theory about the perception of others and the attribution and deprivation of human characteristics: the de-humanization theory. Among these characteristics, the attribution of agency is of main interest in the field of social robotics as it has been argued that robots could be considered as intentional agents. Factor analyses reveal a four sub-dimensions scale including Sociability, Agency, Animacy, and the Disturbance. We discuss the implication(s) of these dimensions on future perception of and attitudes towards robots.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Nicolas SpatolaORCiD, Barbara Kühnlenz, Gordon ChengORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s12369-020-00667-4
ISSN:1875-4791
ISSN:1875-4805
Title of parent work (English):International Journal of Social Robotics
Subtitle (English):The Human-Robot Interaction Evaluation Scale (HRIES) - a multicomponent approach of anthropomorphism
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Dordrecht
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/01/13
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/03/08
Tag:Anthropomorphism; Human-robot interaction; Questionnaire; Robot evaluation; Robot perception; Scale
Volume:13
Issue:7
Number of pages:23
First page:1517
Last Page:1539
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Bildungswissenschaften / Department Erziehungswissenschaft
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 62 Ingenieurwissenschaften / 620 Ingenieurwissenschaften und zugeordnete Tätigkeiten
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.