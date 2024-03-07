AI case-based reasoning for artificial neural networks

Faced with the triad of time-cost-quality, the realization of production tasks under economic conditions is not trivial. Since the number of Artificial-Intelligence-(AI)-based applications in business processes is increasing more and more nowadays, the efficient design of AI cases for production processes as well as their target-oriented improvement is essential, so that production outcomes satisfy high quality criteria and economic requirements. Both challenge production management and data scientists, aiming to assign ideal manifestations of artificial neural networks (ANNs) to a certain task. Faced with new attempts of ANN-based production process improvements [8], this paper continues research about the optimal creation, provision and utilization of ANNs. Moreover, it presents a mechanism for AI case-based reasoning for ANNs. Experiments clarify continuously improving ANN knowledge bases by this mechanism empirically. Its proof-of-concept is demonstrated by the example of four production simulation scenarios, which cover the most

Faced with the triad of time-cost-quality, the realization of production tasks under economic conditions is not trivial. Since the number of Artificial-Intelligence-(AI)-based applications in business processes is increasing more and more nowadays, the efficient design of AI cases for production processes as well as their target-oriented improvement is essential, so that production outcomes satisfy high quality criteria and economic requirements. Both challenge production management and data scientists, aiming to assign ideal manifestations of artificial neural networks (ANNs) to a certain task. Faced with new attempts of ANN-based production process improvements [8], this paper continues research about the optimal creation, provision and utilization of ANNs. Moreover, it presents a mechanism for AI case-based reasoning for ANNs. Experiments clarify continuously improving ANN knowledge bases by this mechanism empirically. Its proof-of-concept is demonstrated by the example of four production simulation scenarios, which cover the most relevant use cases and will be the basis for examining AI cases on a quantitative level.

