Schließen

Accelerating knowledge

  • As knowledge-intensive processes are often carried out in teams and demand for knowledge transfers among various knowledge carriers, any optimization in regard to the acceleration of knowledge transfers obtains a great economic potential. Exemplified with product development projects, knowledge transfers focus on knowledge acquired in former situations and product generations. An adjustment in the manifestation of knowledge transfers in its concrete situation, here called intervention, therefore can directly be connected to the adequate speed optimization of knowledge-intensive process steps. This contribution presents the specification of seven concrete interventions following an intervention template. Further, it describes the design and results of a workshop with experts as a descriptive study. The workshop was used to assess the practical relevance of interventions designed as well as the identification of practical success factors and barriers of their implementation.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Marcus GrumORCiDGND, Simon Rapp, Norbert GronauORCiDGND, Albert Albers
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-030-24854-3_7
ISBN:978-3-030-24853-6
ISBN:978-3-030-24854-3
Title of parent work (English):Business modeling and software design
Subtitle (English):the speed optimization of knowledge transfers
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Cham
Editor(s):Boris Shishkov
Publication type:Conference Proceeding
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/07/04
Publication year:2019
Release date:2024/03/07
Tag:business process optimization; empirical evaluation; interventions; knowledge transfers; product development; product generation engineering
Volume:356
Number of pages:19
First page:95
Last Page:113
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Betriebswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
Peer review:Nicht ermittelbar

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.