Accelerating knowledge
- As knowledge-intensive processes are often carried out in teams and demand for knowledge transfers among various knowledge carriers, any optimization in regard to the acceleration of knowledge transfers obtains a great economic potential. Exemplified with product development projects, knowledge transfers focus on knowledge acquired in former situations and product generations. An adjustment in the manifestation of knowledge transfers in its concrete situation, here called intervention, therefore can directly be connected to the adequate speed optimization of knowledge-intensive process steps. This contribution presents the specification of seven concrete interventions following an intervention template. Further, it describes the design and results of a workshop with experts as a descriptive study. The workshop was used to assess the practical relevance of interventions designed as well as the identification of practical success factors and barriers of their implementation.
