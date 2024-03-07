Schließen

Context-aware, intelligent musical instruments for improving knowledge-intensive business processes

  With shorter song publication cycles in music industries and a reduced number of physical contact opportunities because of disruptions that may be an obstacle for musicians to cooperate, collaborative time consumption is a highly relevant target factor providing a chance for feedback in contemporary music production processes. This work aims to extend prior research on knowledge transfer velocity by augmenting traditional designs of musical instruments with (I) Digital Twins, (II) Internet of Things and (III) Cyber-Physical System capabilities and consider a new type of musical instrument as a tool to improve knowledge transfers at knowledge-intensive forms of business processes. In a design-science-oriented way, a prototype of a sensitive guitar is constructed as information and cyber-physical system. Findings show that this intelligent SensGuitar increases feedback opportunities. This study establishes the importance of conversion-specific music production processes and novel forms of interactions at guitar playing as drivers of high knowledge transfer velocities in teams and among individuals.

Metadaten
Author details:Marcus GrumORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-031-11510-3_5
ISBN:978-3-031-11509-7
ISBN:978-3-031-11510-3
Title of parent work (English):Business modeling and software design
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Cham
Editor(s):Boris Shishkov
Publication type:Conference Proceeding
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/07/31
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/03/07
Tag:CPS; business process; knowledge transfer; prototype
Volume:453
Number of pages:20
First page:69
Last Page:88
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Betriebswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
Peer review:Nicht ermittelbar

