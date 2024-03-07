Schließen

Sparse laterally constrained inversion of surface-wave dispersion curves via minimum gradient support regularization

  • We have developed a 1D laterally constrained inversion of surface-wave dispersion curves based on the minimum gradient support regularization, which allows solutions with tunable sharpness in the vertical and horizontal directions. The forward modeling consists of a finite-elements approach incorporated in a flexible nonparametric gradient-based inversion scheme, which has already demonstrated good stability and convergence capabilities when tested on other kinds of data. Our deterministic inversion procedure is performed in the shear-wave velocity log space as we noticed that the associated Jacobian indicates a reduced model dependency, and this, in turn, decreases the risks of local nonconvexity. We show several synthetics and one field example to demonstrate the effectiveness and the applicability of the proposed approach.

Metadaten
Author details:Julien GuillemoteauORCiD, Giulio VignoliORCiD, Jeniffer Barreto, Guillaume Sauvin
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1190/GEO2021-0247.1
ISSN:0016-8033
ISSN:1942-2156
Title of parent work (English):Geophysics
Publisher:Society of Exploration Geophysicists
Place of publishing:Tulsa, Okla.
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/02/15
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/03/07
Tag:surface wave, inversion, near surface
Volume:87
Issue:3
Number of pages:9
First page:R281
Last Page:R289
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG) [418056756]; Regione Autonoma; della Sardegna [7]; project GEO-CUBE [CUP F72F20000250007]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoKeine öffentliche Lizenz: Unter Urheberrechtsschutz

