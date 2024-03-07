Degradation kinetics of oligo(ε-caprolactone) ultrathin films
The potential of using crystallinity as morphological parameter to control polyester degradation in acidic environments is explored in ultrathin films by Langmuir technique. Films of hydroxy or methacrylate end-capped oligo(epsilon-caprolactone) (OCL) are prepared at the air-water interface as a function of mean molecular area (MMA). The obtained amorphous, partially crystalline or highly crystalline ultrathin films of OCL are hydrolytically degraded at pH similar to 1.2 on water surface or on silicon surface as-transferred films. A high crystallinity reduces the hydrolytic degradation rate of the films on both water and solid surfaces. Different acceleration rates of hydrolytic degradation of semi-crystalline films are achieved either by crystals complete melting, partially melting, or by heating them below their melting temperatures. Semi-crystalline OCL films transferred via water onto a solid surface retain their crystalline morphology, degrade in a controlled manner, and are of interest as thermoswitchable coatings for cell substrates and medical devices.
|Shivam SaretiaORCiDGND, Rainhard Gabriel MachatschekORCiDGND, Andreas LendleinORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.1557/s43580-021-00067-4
|2059-8521
|MRS advances : a journal of the Materials Research Society (MRS)
|Influence of crystallinity
|Springer Nature Switzerland AG
|Cham
|Article
|English
|2021/06/04
|2021
|2024/03/07
|6
|33
|6
|790
|795
|Helmholtz Association of German Research Centers through program-oriented funding; Helmholtz Association of German Research Centers through Helmholtz Graduate School for Macromolecular Bioscience (MacroBio) [VH-GS-503]
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Referiert
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International