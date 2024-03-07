Background: This double-blinded randomized-controlled-trial aimed to identify the effects of an elastic band resistance training on walking kinetics and muscle activities in young adults with genu valgus. Methods: Forty-two male young adults aged 22.5(2.7) years with genu valgus were randomly allocated to two experimental groups. The intervention group (n = 21) conducted a 14-weeks elastic band resistance training. The control group was passive during the intervention period and received the same treatment after the post-tests. Pre and post training, ground reaction forces and lower limb muscle activities were recorded during walking. Findings: Results revealed significant group-by-time interactions for peak medial ground reaction force and timeto-peak for posterior ground reaction force in favor of the intervention group (p < 0.012; d = 0.83-3.76). Resistance training with elastic bands resulted in significantly larger peak medial ground reaction force (p < 0.001; d = 1.45) and longer time-to-peak for posterior ground

Background: This double-blinded randomized-controlled-trial aimed to identify the effects of an elastic band resistance training on walking kinetics and muscle activities in young adults with genu valgus. Methods: Forty-two male young adults aged 22.5(2.7) years with genu valgus were randomly allocated to two experimental groups. The intervention group (n = 21) conducted a 14-weeks elastic band resistance training. The control group was passive during the intervention period and received the same treatment after the post-tests. Pre and post training, ground reaction forces and lower limb muscle activities were recorded during walking. Findings: Results revealed significant group-by-time interactions for peak medial ground reaction force and timeto-peak for posterior ground reaction force in favor of the intervention group (p < 0.012; d = 0.83-3.76). Resistance training with elastic bands resulted in significantly larger peak medial ground reaction force (p < 0.001; d = 1.45) and longer time-to-peak for posterior ground reaction force (p < 0.001; d = 1.85). Finding showed significant group-by-time interactions for peak positive free moment amplitudes in favor of the intervention group (p < 0.001; d = 1.18-2.02). Resistance training resulted in a lower peak positive free moment amplitude (p = 0.001; d = 1.46). With regards to muscle activities, the analysis revealed significant group-by time interactions for rectus femoris and gluteus medius activities during the push-off phase in favor of the intervention group (p < 0.038; d = 0.68-0.89). Resistance training induced higher rectus femoris (p = 0.038; d = 0.84) and gluteus medius (p = 0.007; d = 0.54) activities. Interpretation: This study proved the effectiveness of resistance training using elastic bands on kinetics and muscle activities during walking in male adults with genu valgus disorder. Given that this training regime is low cost, effective, and easy-to-administer, we suggest that it should be implemented as a rehabilitative or preventive means for young adults with genu valgus.

