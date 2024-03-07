Theodor Lessing, der „Prager Kreis“ und sein weiteres Umfeld
- Theodor Lessing was a German-Jewish philosopher, Zionist, Communist and member of the Prager Kreis. He wrote psychological studies of Judaism and influenced with his main philosophical works Geschichte als Sinngebung des Sinnlosen (1919) and Europa und Asien (1918, and 1924) the German speaking scholars and contemporaries in Germany and elsewhere. He was killed by the Nazis in 1933 as one of the first victims of National Socialism.
