Discontinuous noun phrases in Yucatec Maya

  Languages differ in whether or not they allow discontinuous noun phrases. If they do, they further vary in the ways the nominal projections interact with the available syntactic operations. Yucatec Maya has two left-peripheral configurations that differ syntactically: a preverbal position for foci or wh-elements that is filled in by movement, and the possibility to adjoin topics at the highest clausal layer. These two structural options are reflected in different ways of the formation of discontinuous patterns. Subextraction from nominal projections to the focus position yielding discontinuous NPs is possible, but subject to several restrictions. It observes conditions on extraction domains, and does not apply to the left branch of nominal structures. The topic position also appears to license discontinuity, typically involving a non-referential nominal expression as the topic and quantifiers/adjectives that form an elliptical nominal projection within the clause proper. Such constructions can involve several morphological and syntactic mismatches between their parts that are excluded for continuous noun phrases, and they are not sensitive to syntactic island restrictions. Thus, in a strict sense, discontinuities involving the topic position are only apparent, because the construction involves two independent nominal projections that are semantically linked.

Metadaten
Author details:Stavros SkopeteasORCiDGND, Elisabeth VerhoevenORCiD, Gisbert FanselowORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1017/S0022226720000419
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/08/01
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/03/06
Tag:discontinuous noun phrases; extraction; focus movement; left dislocation; possessor; split topicalization
Funding institution:DFG [SK 252/4-1, VE 570/3-1, FA 255/5, SFB 632-D2]
