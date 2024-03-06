Introduction: The implementation of medical video consultations in nursing homes can support primary care in rural areas and counteract the shortage of physicians. So far, video consultations have been limited to pilot projects and have not yet been comprehensively implemented. The present study addresses potentials of video consultations and challenges that may arise during the implementation of medical video consultations. Methods: Twenty-one guided interviews (pre-implementation: n = 13; post-implementation: n = 8) were conducted with a total of 13 participants (physicians, nurses and medical technical assistants). The data was analyzed using qualitative content analysis. The results were contrasted in a pre-post analysis. Results: Almost all of the interviewees' expectations regarding video consultations described prior to implementation have been met: time savings, improved communication, reduction of information breaks and increase in the quality of care. After implementation, other unexpected advantages of telemedical care

Introduction: The implementation of medical video consultations in nursing homes can support primary care in rural areas and counteract the shortage of physicians. So far, video consultations have been limited to pilot projects and have not yet been comprehensively implemented. The present study addresses potentials of video consultations and challenges that may arise during the implementation of medical video consultations. Methods: Twenty-one guided interviews (pre-implementation: n = 13; post-implementation: n = 8) were conducted with a total of 13 participants (physicians, nurses and medical technical assistants). The data was analyzed using qualitative content analysis. The results were contrasted in a pre-post analysis. Results: Almost all of the interviewees' expectations regarding video consultations described prior to implementation have been met: time savings, improved communication, reduction of information breaks and increase in the quality of care. After implementation, other unexpected advantages of telemedical care became apparent, such as the possibility of regular monitoring or the improved ability to plan routine visits without interrupting the daily schedule. At the same time, the implementation of video consultations is associated with the following challenges: defining responsibilities, acquiring experience in handling video consultation tools, providing for sufficient qualification and training, dealing with new billing modalities as well as missing links between nursing documentation and medical information systems. Discussion: Video consultations can improve health care routines in nursing homes, lead to a wider availability of medical services, and contribute to improving patient safety and the quality of care. However, various aspects and contextual factors need to be addressed when implementing video consultations. These include: implementation of technical requirements, initial training with test consultations, continuous interactive development of potential fields of application, and the definition of the respective responsibilities of caregivers, physicians and medical assistants.

