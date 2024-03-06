Schließen

Diffraction Enhanced Imaging Analysis with Pseudo-Voigt Fit Function

  • Diffraction enhanced imaging (DEI) is an advanced digital radiographic imaging technique employing the refraction of X-rays to contrast internal interfaces. This study aims to qualitatively and quantitatively evaluate images acquired using this technique and to assess how different fitting functions to the typical rocking curves (RCs) influence the quality of the images. RCs are obtained for every image pixel. This allows the separate determination of the absorption and the refraction properties of the material in a position-sensitive manner. Comparison of various types of fitting functions reveals that the Pseudo-Voigt (PsdV) function is best suited to fit typical RCs. A robust algorithm was developed in the Python programming language, which reliably extracts the physically meaningful information from each pixel of the image. We demonstrate the potential of the algorithm with two specimens: a silicone gel specimen that has well-defined interfaces, and an additively manufactured polycarbonate specimen.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Deepak ManiORCiD, Andreas KupschORCiD, Bernd R. MüllerORCiD, Giovanni BrunoORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3390/jimaging8080206
ISSN:2313-433X
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35893084
Title of parent work (English):Journal of imaging : open access journal
Publisher:MDPI
Place of publishing:Basel
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/07/23
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/03/06
Tag:Pseudo-Voigt fit function; Python; X-ray refraction;; analyzer-based imaging; diffraction enhanced imaging; non-destructive evaluation
Volume:8
Issue:8
Article number:206
Number of pages:13
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.