Keeping the breath in mind

  • Scientific interest in the brain and body interactions has been surging in recent years. One fundamental yet underexplored aspect of brain and body interactions is the link between the respiratory and the nervous systems. In this article, we give an overview of the emerging literature on how respiration modulates neural, cognitive and emotional processes. Moreover, we present a perspective linking respiration to the free-energy principle. We frame volitional modulation of the breath as an active inference mechanism in which sensory evidence is recontextualized to alter interoceptive models. We further propose that respiration-entrained gamma oscillations may reflect the propagation of prediction errors from the sensory level up to cortical regions in order to alter higher level predictions. Accordingly, controlled breathing emerges as an easily accessible tool for emotional, cognitive, and physiological regulation.

Metadaten
Author details:Asena BoyadzhievaORCiD, Ezgi KayhanORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3389/fnins.2021.647579
ISSN:1662-453X
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34267621
Title of parent work (English):Frontiers in neuroscience / Frontiers Research Foundation
Subtitle (English):respiration, neural oscillations, and the free energy principle
Publisher:Frontiers Research Foundation
Place of publishing:Lausanne
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/06/29
Publication year:2021
Release date:2024/03/06
Tag:breathing; controlled; free-energy principle; interoception; respiration-entrained neural oscillations; self-regulation
Volume:15
Article number:647579
Number of pages:13
Funding institution:University of Vienna; Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [402789467]
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

