Motivation and emotion in learning and teaching across educational contexts

  Motivation and Emotion in Learning and Teaching across Educational Contexts brings together current theoretical and methodological perspectives as well as examples of empirical implementations from leading international researchers focusing on the context specificity and situatedness of their core theories in motivation and emotion. The book is compiled of two main sections. Section I covers theoretical reflections and perspectives on the main theories on emotion and motivation in learning and teaching and their transferability across different educational contexts illustrated with empirical examples. Section II addresses the methodological reflections and perspectives on the methodology that is needed to address the complexity and context specificity of motivation and emotion. In addition to general reflections and perspectives regarding methodology, concrete empirical examples are provided. All cutting-edge chapters include current empirical studies on emotions and motivation in learning and teaching across different contexts (age groups, domains, countries, etc.) making them applicable and relevant to a wide range of contexts and settings. This high-quality volume with contributions from leading international experts will be an essential resource for researchers, students and teacher trainers interested in the vital role that motivation and emotions can play in education.

DOI:https://doi.org/10.4324/9781003303473
ISBN:978-1-032-30109-9
ISBN:978-1-032-30110-5
ISBN:978-1-003-30347-3
Subtitle (English):theoretical and methodological perspectives and empirical insights
Publisher:Routledge
Place of publishing:London
Editor(s):Gerda Hagenauer, Rebecca Christine Lazarides, Hanna Järvenoja
Publication type:Monograph/Edited Volume
Language:English
Date of first publication:2023/11/28
Publication year:2024
Release date:2024/03/05
Number of pages:292
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Bildungswissenschaften / Department Erziehungswissenschaft
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 37 Bildung und Erziehung / 370 Bildung und Erziehung

