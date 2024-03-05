Modelling develpoment and change of motivational beliefs

This chapter provides an overview of methods to capture developments and changes in motivational beliefs. Motivational research has recently begun to venture beyond just examining average developmental trends in motivational variables by starting to investigate how developmental changes in motivational variables differ between and within individuals in different learning situations and across contexts. Although studies have started to uncover differences in motivational changes, a systematic overview of suitable methods for capturing motivational differences in developmental processes is still missing. In this chapter, we review key methods of change modelling, bringing together variable-centred approaches, such as growth modelling and true intraindividual change (TIC) models, and person-centred approaches, such as latent transition and growth mixture models. We illustrate the value of the reviewed statistical methods for the analysis of context-specific motivational changes by reviewing recent empirical studies that identify

This chapter provides an overview of methods to capture developments and changes in motivational beliefs. Motivational research has recently begun to venture beyond just examining average developmental trends in motivational variables by starting to investigate how developmental changes in motivational variables differ between and within individuals in different learning situations and across contexts. Although studies have started to uncover differences in motivational changes, a systematic overview of suitable methods for capturing motivational differences in developmental processes is still missing. In this chapter, we review key methods of change modelling, bringing together variable-centred approaches, such as growth modelling and true intraindividual change (TIC) models, and person-centred approaches, such as latent transition and growth mixture models. We illustrate the value of the reviewed statistical methods for the analysis of context-specific motivational changes by reviewing recent empirical studies that identify different patterns and trajectories of such motivational beliefs across time. Our focus is thereby on research grounded in situated expectancy-value theory as a core theory in motivational research.

…