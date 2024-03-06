Schließen

Nebular abundance gradient in the Cartwheel galaxy using MUSE data

  • We here present the results from a detailed analysis of nebular abundances of commonly observed ions in the collisional ring galaxy Cartwheel using the Very Large Telescope (VLT) Multi-Unit Spectroscopic Explorer (MUSE) data set. The analysis includes 221 H II regions in the star-forming ring, in addition to 40 relatively fainter H a-emitting regions in the spokes, disc, and the inner ring. The ionic abundances of He, N, O, and Fe are obtained using the direct method (DM) for 9, 20, 20, and 17 ring H II regions, respectively, where the S++ temperature-sensitive line is detected. For the rest of the regions, including all the nebulae between the inner and the outer ring, we obtained O abundances using the strong-line method (SLM). The ring regions have a median 12 + log O/H = 8.19 +/- 0.15, log N/O = -1.57 +/- 0.09 and log Fe/O = -2.24 +/- 0.09 using the DM. Within the range of O abundances seen in the Cartwheel, the N/O and Fe/O values decrease proportionately with increasing O, suggesting local enrichment of O without correspondingWe here present the results from a detailed analysis of nebular abundances of commonly observed ions in the collisional ring galaxy Cartwheel using the Very Large Telescope (VLT) Multi-Unit Spectroscopic Explorer (MUSE) data set. The analysis includes 221 H II regions in the star-forming ring, in addition to 40 relatively fainter H a-emitting regions in the spokes, disc, and the inner ring. The ionic abundances of He, N, O, and Fe are obtained using the direct method (DM) for 9, 20, 20, and 17 ring H II regions, respectively, where the S++ temperature-sensitive line is detected. For the rest of the regions, including all the nebulae between the inner and the outer ring, we obtained O abundances using the strong-line method (SLM). The ring regions have a median 12 + log O/H = 8.19 +/- 0.15, log N/O = -1.57 +/- 0.09 and log Fe/O = -2.24 +/- 0.09 using the DM. Within the range of O abundances seen in the Cartwheel, the N/O and Fe/O values decrease proportionately with increasing O, suggesting local enrichment of O without corresponding enrichment of primary N and Fe. The O abundances of the disc H II regions obtained using the SLM show a well-defined radial gradient. The mean O abundance of the ring H II regions is lower by similar to 0.1 dex as compared to the extrapolation of the radial gradient. The observed trends suggest the preservation of the pre-collisional abundance gradient, displacement of most of the processed elements to the ring, as predicted by the recent simulation by Renaud et al., and post-collisional infall of metal-poor gas in the ring.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Javier Zaragoza-CardielORCiD, Víctor Mauricio Alfonso Gómez-GonzálezORCiD, Yalia Divakara MayyaORCiD, Gerardo Ramos-LariosORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1093/mnras/stac1423
ISSN:0035-8711
ISSN:1365-2966
Title of parent work (English):Monthly notices of the Royal Astronomical Society
Publisher:Oxford University Press
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/05/24
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/03/06
Tag:galaxies: abundances; galaxies: individual; galaxies: star clusters
Volume:514
Issue:2
Number of pages:17
First page:1689
Last Page:1705
Funding institution:ESO Science Archive Facility [60.A-9333]; CONACyT [CB-A1-S-25070]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert

