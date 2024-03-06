Schließen

Multiple variability time-scales of the early nitrogen-rich Wolf-Rayet star WR 7

  • We present the analysis of the optical variability of the early, nitrogen-rich Wolf-Rayet (WR) star WR 7. The analysis of multisector Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) light curves and high-resolution spectroscopic observations confirm multiperiodic variability that is modulated on time-scales of years. We detect a dominant period of 2.6433 +/- 0.0005 d in the TESS sectors 33 and 34 light curves in addition to the previously reported high-frequency features from sector 7. We discuss the plausible mechanisms that may be responsible for such variability in WR 7, including pulsations, binarity, co-rotating interaction regions (CIRs), and clumpy winds. Given the lack of strong evidence for the presence of a stellar or compact companion, we suggest that WR 7 may pulsate in quasi-coherent modes in addition to wind variability likely caused by CIRs on top of stochastic low-frequency variability. WR 7 is certainly a worthy target for future monitoring in both spectroscopy and photometry to sample both the short (less than orWe present the analysis of the optical variability of the early, nitrogen-rich Wolf-Rayet (WR) star WR 7. The analysis of multisector Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) light curves and high-resolution spectroscopic observations confirm multiperiodic variability that is modulated on time-scales of years. We detect a dominant period of 2.6433 +/- 0.0005 d in the TESS sectors 33 and 34 light curves in addition to the previously reported high-frequency features from sector 7. We discuss the plausible mechanisms that may be responsible for such variability in WR 7, including pulsations, binarity, co-rotating interaction regions (CIRs), and clumpy winds. Given the lack of strong evidence for the presence of a stellar or compact companion, we suggest that WR 7 may pulsate in quasi-coherent modes in addition to wind variability likely caused by CIRs on top of stochastic low-frequency variability. WR 7 is certainly a worthy target for future monitoring in both spectroscopy and photometry to sample both the short (less than or similar to 1 d) and long (greater than or similar to 1000 d) variability time-scales.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Jesús Alberto ToaláORCiD, Dominic BowmanORCiDGND, Timothy Van ReethORCiD, Helge Tobias TodtORCiD, Karan DsilvaORCiD, Tomer ShenarORCiDGND, Gloria Suzanne KoenigsbergerORCiD, Sandino Estrada-DoradoORCiD, Lida OskinovaORCiD, Wolf-Rainer HamannORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1093/mnras/stac1455
ISSN:0035-8711
ISSN:1365-2966
Title of parent work (English):Monthly notices of the Royal Astronomical Society
Publisher:Oxford University Press
Place of publishing:Oxford
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/05/30
Publication year:2022
Release date:2024/03/06
Tag:outflows; stars: Wolft-Rayet; stars: atmospheres; stars: evolution; stars: individual: WR 7; stars: winds
Volume:514
Issue:2
Number of pages:9
First page:2269
Last Page:2277
Funding institution:DGAPA UNAM PAPIIT project [IA101622]; Marcos Moshinsky Fundation; (Mexico); Research Foundation Flanders (FWO) [1286521N, 12ZB620N];; European Research Council (ERC) under the European Union [772225];; European Union [101024605]; CONACYT [252499]; DGAPA UNAM PAPIIT; [IN103619]; NASA [NAS5-26555]; NASA Office of Space Science [NAG5-7584];; NASA Explorer Program
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert

