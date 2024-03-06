Multiple variability time-scales of the early nitrogen-rich Wolf-Rayet star WR 7

- We present the analysis of the optical variability of the early, nitrogen-rich Wolf-Rayet (WR) star WR 7. The analysis of multisector Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) light curves and high-resolution spectroscopic observations confirm multiperiodic variability that is modulated on time-scales of years. We detect a dominant period of 2.6433 +/- 0.0005 d in the TESS sectors 33 and 34 light curves in addition to the previously reported high-frequency features from sector 7. We discuss the plausible mechanisms that may be responsible for such variability in WR 7, including pulsations, binarity, co-rotating interaction regions (CIRs), and clumpy winds. Given the lack of strong evidence for the presence of a stellar or compact companion, we suggest that WR 7 may pulsate in quasi-coherent modes in addition to wind variability likely caused by CIRs on top of stochastic low-frequency variability. WR 7 is certainly a worthy target for future monitoring in both spectroscopy and photometry to sample both the short (less than orWe present the analysis of the optical variability of the early, nitrogen-rich Wolf-Rayet (WR) star WR 7. The analysis of multisector Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) light curves and high-resolution spectroscopic observations confirm multiperiodic variability that is modulated on time-scales of years. We detect a dominant period of 2.6433 +/- 0.0005 d in the TESS sectors 33 and 34 light curves in addition to the previously reported high-frequency features from sector 7. We discuss the plausible mechanisms that may be responsible for such variability in WR 7, including pulsations, binarity, co-rotating interaction regions (CIRs), and clumpy winds. Given the lack of strong evidence for the presence of a stellar or compact companion, we suggest that WR 7 may pulsate in quasi-coherent modes in addition to wind variability likely caused by CIRs on top of stochastic low-frequency variability. WR 7 is certainly a worthy target for future monitoring in both spectroscopy and photometry to sample both the short (less than or similar to 1 d) and long (greater than or similar to 1000 d) variability time-scales.…
Metadaten
|Author details:
|Jesús Alberto ToaláORCiD, Dominic BowmanORCiDGND, Timothy Van ReethORCiD, Helge Tobias TodtORCiD, Karan DsilvaORCiD, Tomer ShenarORCiDGND, Gloria Suzanne KoenigsbergerORCiD, Sandino Estrada-DoradoORCiD, Lida OskinovaORCiD, Wolf-Rainer HamannORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1093/mnras/stac1455
|ISSN:
|0035-8711
|ISSN:
|1365-2966
|Title of parent work (English):
|Monthly notices of the Royal Astronomical Society
|Publisher:
|Oxford University Press
|Place of publishing:
|Oxford
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2022/05/30
|Publication year:
|2022
|Release date:
|2024/03/06
|Tag:
|outflows; stars: Wolft-Rayet; stars: atmospheres; stars: evolution; stars: individual: WR 7; stars: winds
|Volume:
|514
|Issue:
|2
|Number of pages:
|9
|First page:
|2269
|Last Page:
|2277
|Funding institution:
|DGAPA UNAM PAPIIT project [IA101622]; Marcos Moshinsky Fundation; (Mexico); Research Foundation Flanders (FWO) [1286521N, 12ZB620N];; European Research Council (ERC) under the European Union [772225];; European Union [101024605]; CONACYT [252499]; DGAPA UNAM PAPIIT; [IN103619]; NASA [NAS5-26555]; NASA Office of Space Science [NAG5-7584];; NASA Explorer Program
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|Peer review:
|Referiert